Hilarious New M.O.D.O.K. Trailer Features The Avengers and a Surprise Villain

Hulu just released the trailer for Patton Oswalt’s upcoming Marvel show and it features a few surprises. M.O.D.O.K. is an adult stop motion animation show produced by Marvel Studios featuring a comedic take on one of Marvel’s more outlandish supervillains.

As the character explains in the trailer, he’s a Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing but even if it is not by design, the eponymous flying, oversized head is pretty hilarious. In the trailer he’s struggling to run his supervillain operation and maintaining his family. One gets the feeling that M.O.D.O.K isn’t doing so well, as we see him warning his children that his may be “one of the many divorces that is the kids fault.”

Marvel fans will get a big kick out of a few surprise cameos including Iron Man, Wonderman, and the notorious dragon of the Marvel Universe, Fin Fang Foom – who we see M.O.D.O.K. riding. John Hamm of “Madman” fame will be tackling the role of Tony Stark while Nathan Fillion, best known as Mal from “Firefly,” will be voicing Simon Williams, aka Wonderman.