‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Teaser Trailer Officially Released [WATCH]

Just one day after a low-quality version of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer was leaked online, Sony has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel film.

On Twitter, the movie’s official account posted follow-up tweets that indirectly referred to the leaked trailer. One tweet clarified that the trailer was “the OFFICIAL HD teaser trailer*” while another post stated, “shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

The movie will pick up where “Spider-Man: Far from Home” left off, where Mysterio reveals that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Parker details in the teaser that, while the identity reveal has greatly affected him, what he is concerned about is how it is hurting those close to him: Aunt May, his best friend Ned and his girlfriend MJ.

Because of the chaos that has ensued because of identity reveal, Parker goes to Bleecker Street to visit Doctor Strange — or as he has come to call him, “Stephen” — at the Sanctum Sanctorum for help to fix his problem.

Wong, who is set to leave the Sanctum for what looks to be a vacation, takes the time to specifically tell Strange not to perform the spell that would make it so Mysterio never revealed Spider-Man’s identity. But, as was evidenced in “Doctor Strange,” Strange is not the most obedient, nor does he always listen to Wong’s instructions.

It’s Doctor Strange’s spell to help Parker that tampers with the stability of space-time and seemingly leads to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus being present in this universe. One of the last shots in the trailer also included a look at one of Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bombs.

