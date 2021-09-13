How to Watch the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Online

Fashion’s biggest night is returning on September 13, with celebrities dressing in the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

To catch the star-spangled Met Gala online, fans can join Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer as they host Vogue’s official livestream, the only online streaming option.

According to Vogue, “the livestream will allow you to be a part of all the action as megawatt celebrities take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire – all with the simple click of a button.” The outlet is promising “unprecedented access,” featuring high-profile interviews.

The Met Gala is shorthand for the Costume Institute Benefit, which is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and kicks off its newest exhibit.

The museum promises “a more intimate” affair to abide by government guidelines following the 2020 Met Gala cancellation over COVID-19 concerns. Traditionally, the Met Gala occurs on the first Monday of May every year.

The livestream can be found here or on Vogue’s Twitter account, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Gen Z Stars Are Among This Year’s Co-Chairs

Vogue teased some familiar “Gen Z superstars” will appear on its official livestream. In May, the outlet announced Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman would serve as this year’s co-chairs.

As British Vogue explained, “The role of a co-chair also expands into the guestlist, the food, the decor and the general feel of the evening.”

They join a storied lineup of Met Gala co-chairs, which has previously included Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri will serve as the honorary chairs, according to Vogue, alongside permanent chair Anna Wintour.

The Met Gala’s Theme Celebrates American Fashion

Vogue announced “American Independence” would serve as the dress code for the 2021 Met Gala.

“After an isolating and challenging year, we are celebrating a newfound sense of freedom: to gather, to travel, and to get utterly dressed to the nines—or better yet, into the double digits,” Vogue wrote of its red carpet celebration. “Though we’ve had our share of awards-show gowns through the pandemic, celebrities posing poolside at their homes don’t quite have the same effect as a proper red carpet. The operatic fashion parade on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art is a wondrous thing to behold.”

The outlet noted that while this year’s co-chairs are young, they embody “the defining factor of American style: individualism.”

The event will kick off “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first of a two-part exhibit. “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” will be unveiled in May 2022, “with a celebration slated for its storied date of the first Monday in May,” wrote Vogue. Both exhibits will run through September 5, 2022.

As Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, put it, “This two-part exhibition considers how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and explores a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak with powerful immediacy to some of the complexities of history. In looking at the past through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life.”

