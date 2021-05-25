Where Was Mike Tyson’s Mother Buried?

Tonight, ABC will air the first part of its two-part documentary, ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout.’

The doc will delve into Tyson’s personal life, which may lead some viewers to grow curious about his family. What, for example, do we know about his mother, Lorna Mae Smith?

Here’s what you should know:

Tyson’s mother passed away when he was 16-years-old, according to Cheat Sheet.

In an interview with the Hotboxin’ podcast, seen above, Tyson opened up about his mother and father.

Asked what his relationship was like with his mother, he replied, “She was loving but she was kind of aggressive.”

He continued, “Never had her life together, never pretty much worked. Wasn’t afraid to really beat you, hit you with anything, pretty much. Drank heavily. She had a lot of boyfriends and stuff. Sometimes her boyfriend would come over and be drunk, I would cut their pockets and rob their money.”

Tyson explained that his first trainer, Cus D’Amato, gained custody of him when his mother passed. “I knew Cuzssince I was 13,” Tyson explained. When Cus became Tyson’s legal guardian, they trained together at Cus’s mansion in the Catskills.

Sports Bible wrote, “In a sense, this gave Tyson a new father figure. He would refer with deep affection to D’Amato’s partner Camille Ewald as his ‘adopted mother’ long after the trainer’s death. Yet his relationship with Cus was, as Tyson has since acknowledged, a complicated mix.”

He concluded talking about his mother by saying that when she passed he wanted “revenge.”

“Revenge … When I say revenge, revenge is … we never had anything,” Tyson said. “We never had money, never had food. We never had anything, so my revenge was having everything. People knowing my name.”

Where Is Lorna Mae Smith Tyson Married?

According to Find a Grave Memorial, Tyson’s mother is married at Rosedale and Rosehill Cemetery in Union County, New Jersey.

Sports Bible reveals that Tyson’s father, Percel, married Lorna after they met in New York. Tyson has said in interviews that he did not know his father well. In his autobiography, “Undisputed Truth”, he wrote, “I don’t know much about my father’s family. In fact, I didn’t really know my father much at all.”

Sports Bible reported, “… the marriage did not last long, Mike never met him and his whereabouts remain unknown.”

Mike Tyson: My mom was complexMike Tyson opens up to CNN's Piers Morgan about his relationship with his mother. 2013-11-28T04:08:19Z

In a 2013 interview with CNN, seen above, Tyson was asked by Piers Morgan if he believes he would have made it out of his teenage years without his mother.

He replied, “I don’t know. My mother was a complex woman. She had a lot of ‘men’ issues. She didn’t have a good common decency with men… she was just one of those ladies who always had woman admirers.”

The outlet reported that Lorna died of cancer.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will air May 25 and June 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will later air on Hulu.