‘The Challenge’ Cast Member Calls Out Co-Star: ‘Good Person to Manipulate’

Many of the rookies who came on “The Challenge” for “Spies, Lies and Allies” haven’t been afraid to speak their minds about the co-stars they don’t get along with and in the week before Berna Canbeldek’s elimination, we saw her butt heads with Emy Alupei over the Romanian reality star’s decision to steal CT Tamburello and lie to her about it.

After her elimination in the eighth episode, Berna was asked about where she stands with Emy today and while she said the two have been working on mending their relationship and have spoken since the season finished filming, she also threw some shade her co-star’s way.

The “Survivor Turkey” star revealed that she thought Emy was an easy person to manipulate and that’s why CT wanted her to pick him. That being said, she also said she thought Devin Walker, not CT, was the one who masterminded that plan.

Berna Said CT Liked Being Her Partner & It Wasn’t His Idea to Switch Partners

Berna said she had no reason to think CT didn’t want her as a partner and she thought Devin was the one behind that plan, she told Entertainment Weekly. She said CT told her, “‘If you go down there, please take me back.’ So I thought, he wants me. He literally liked me so much.”

She said that’s why she was sure it wasn’t his idea and someone else told him he should get a new partner. Her guess? “Devin, I think,” she revealed. “Devin was the leader.” She said she thought Devin went to CT and told him, “‘this girl will never listen to us because she has her own mind… And Emy, she’s listening to us. Don’t you want to be with Emy? Because like that, you can go far.'” The newly eliminated rookie added:

And of course CT just thinks about winning, so it made sense for him. Devin pushed Emy away from him as a partner. I’ve heard that actually like Kyle or Devin, nobody wanted to have Emy as a partner, but they didn’t want to lose her because she was a good person to manipulate.

She Said She’s Talked to Emy Since But She Might Still Target Her If They’re on Another Season Together

Berna also told the outlet that she and Emy have spoken since the season ended but right after her elimination she was very angry. She said Emy’s betrayal was the most shocking thing that happened but explained, “she did a lot of bad and not right things to others as well in the house, so it fit her.”

The two didn’t talk for a long time afterward and only just began speaking again recently. “I reached out to her because on Twitter she’s tried to do some random hate again,” Berna said, explaining that she reached out privately about it. “So now we are on better terms, but I told her if I ever come back, don’t get a shock if I want to pay back my way, not by lying. If I ever get power, I will put you down there. I will come for her because she played me wrong.”

