‘The Challenge’ Veteran Blasted by Co-Star as ‘Clown’ & ‘Insufferable’

The reunion of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” this week saw many stars clash over events that happened on and off the show since filming ended. However, while it aired, one of the competitors from the 37th season who wasn’t at the reunion had a lot to say on social media about a co-star.

Corey Lay, one of the American rookies who was eliminated earlier in the season, went to bat on social media to defend Michele Fitzgerald against Amanda Garcia. Amanda made it no secret during the reunion that she didn’t like Michele because of her actions after she was eliminated. Michele and Fessy Shafaat met up and traveled together but Amanda claimed Michele only told her they kissed, which she said wasn’t accurate.

As the reunion aired, Corey tweeted that he was “Team Michele” and accused Amanda of being “mad at a single woman for something a single man did.” He tweeted that she should, “Grow the f*** up.” He also wrote, “Millionaire Michele. Loser of 6 seasons Amanda.” In the hours that followed, Corey doubled down on his criticisms of Amanda on Twitter.

Corey Said Many of His Castmates Hate Amanda & Everyone Is ‘Tired’ of Her

In a series of tweets following the reunion, he told fans, “I wish y’all could see every text thread I’m in with cast mates hating Amanda. Everyone is tired of her s***. She acts like she’s 12 years old. You’ll see… I’m just not afraid to tweet about it.” Some replies to his tweet asked him to share screenshots and he replied, “No. I don’t leak private text conversations on the internet. That’s an Amanda move. I’m loyal. Anyone who texts me knows I’ll never put them on blast.”

Johnny Bananas replied to Corey and said his podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” would be a great place for that to be aired out and Corey told him to give him a call to chat about it. Michele herself replied to Corey and thanked him for the support, to which he replied, “My girlllllll always!” Amanda has not responded to Corey on social media as of the time of publication.

Jemmye Carroll also replied to the drama and tweeted, “Let me go ahead and favorite this so we can discuss on @Patreon. Disclosure: I’m not on either side, I’m just here to cover the chisme.” Corey said, “Lollll let me know when it’s up and I’ll listen. Curious of your thoughts.”

Corey Called Amanda a Clown & Said She’s Not the Only One That Can Slam ‘Challenge’ Competitors on Social Media

In response to fans defending Amanda as “real” for being honest with her feelings about her co-stars, Corey said, “Shouting the loudest, refusing to listen to anyone, and being insufferable doesn’t mean you’re ‘real.'”

Someone pointed out that it seemed as though Corey got along with Amanda during “Spies, Lies and Allies,” but he clarified that he only started disliking her when she “decided to relentlessly harass Michele after the season ended.” He also wrote that he would never sit by quietly while someone “attacked” his friends on TV. He continued:

Just a reminder, Amanda isn’t the only one on The Challenge allowed to say how she feels about things. I literally don’t care if you’re a stan of hers and you’re popping off in my mentions. That clown can’t just do and say what she wants without consequences and reactions.

He tweeted, “you’re stupid as hell if you think this woman can just attack Michele over and over and I won’t pop up to defend her. I will always have Michele’s back.” One fan accused him of continuously talking about Amanda but he replied by saying that Amanda’s been going off on Michele and Tori Deal for six months.

