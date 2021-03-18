Double Agents’ Darrell Taylor, Leroy Garrett & Others React to Episode 14

The 14th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, titled “The Best of Enemies,” aired on March 17 and it returned to the usual length of an hour and a half, which was filled with tense moments and twists and turns. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 14th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

The episode featured an exciting daily challenge consisting of an underwater swim to retrieve rings that would then be used to solve a puzzle, with the quickest team becoming the double agents. It was an extremely important day for new team Kyle Christie and Aneesa Ferreira since they had a major target on their back, and they pulled out the win, ensuring that they were safe from going into the Crater.

The episode was then followed by some lengthy political discussions about which team to throw into the crater, with the house vote ultimately falling on Darrell Taylor and Amber Borzotra. Kyle and Aneesa used their power to help out their allies and sent in Cory Wharton and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, the only competitors without gold skulls.

TJ then announced that it would be a male elimination day and Cory faced off against Darrell in a best-of-three series that saw Cory emerge victorious after beating four-time champion Darrell in the sprinting portion of the elimination. Darrell was sent home while Cory chose Kam Williams as his new partner, leaving CT to bring his storyline with Big T full circle. As he announced his choice of her as his new partner, he vowed to help her get his gold skull. Amber, who was paired up with Darrell since day one, became the rogue agent of the game.

Cast Members & Fans Reacted to the Daily Challenge & Tense Politics in the House Throughout the Episode

This is how I felt ,when you said you’re taking Kaycee away from me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zzXckL6XNQ pic.twitter.com/imTYbL6F98 — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) March 18, 2021

There were a lot of reactions from cast members about the episode’s daily challenge and the politics throughout the house as competitors sought to protect their gold skulls. Here were some of the reactions:

Going first despite big t and @CoryWharton wanting to go into elimination. This show is crazy — Aneesa Ferreira (@AneesaMTV) March 18, 2021

Thank you to whoever makes up the daily challneges (this week) swimming between tectonic plates was the most incredible experience #TheChallenge36 — BigT (@theogbig_t) March 18, 2021

🤔🤔🤔 … yeah ok 😒 — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) March 18, 2021

Oh, by the way, the Double Agents picked the order for EVERY challenge — Aneesa Ferreira (@AneesaMTV) March 18, 2021

You faced a huge fear during that daily. I’m so proud of partner xx https://t.co/eO6BWs3tKw — BigT (@theogbig_t) March 18, 2021

Fans also had a lot to say about the episode, with one writing, “Nany having buyers remorse and wanting Kyle back as partner after being with Fessy for only 2 days is the funniest s*** ever.” Another said, “Love that Aneesa and Kyle kicked butt on this mission!” One tweet read, “Finally a daily challenge where they can’t all watch each other aka CT can’t be counting in his head. Rooting for Aneesa and Kyle so aggressively right now.”

One person wrote, “Darrell has to get a better social game if he comes on here again. He has the same problem Aneesa has, he makes it close to the end and then gets thrown in because no one is really loyal to him.” One wrote, “CT wants a weak partner that he can control. That’s not my Queen Kam.”

There Were Many Reactions Online to Darrell’s Elimination Loss & the Partner Reshuffle That Ensued

Darrell, a legendary Challenge competitor and champion, was eliminated by Cory in a quick elimination that was determined by a sprint. Cast members shared their thoughts about the elimination online:

My kids over here ready to fight Leroy😤 @ChallengeMTV #TheChallenge36 — darrell taylor (@mtvrrdarrell) March 18, 2021

Literally just teared up watching Darrell go home. Seriously the best partner! #TheChallenge36 — Amber Borzotra 👁🦋👁 (@amberborzotra) March 18, 2021

Appreciate it OG 🙏🏽 I’m just trying to get 1 Challenge win can’t imagine 4 of them 🤯 — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) March 18, 2021

Fans also reacted to the new teams and Darrell’s elimination, with one saying, “It was sweet as ever for CT to go back to Big T. Almost got a little tear there. A partnership is about who works well together. Sometimes just putting two great ppl together, doesn’t make a good team. He saw that when he got with Kam.” Another wrote, “I think Kam and Cory will make a great time! Cory wasn’t compatible with any of his previous partners except for Natlie.”

One fan wrote, “Y’all did anybody else legit cry when @mtvrrdarrell went home? I know I did. Darrell will always be one of my top fave OG’s, & one of the best with true sportsmanship. That hurt seeing him leave.” Another explained, “Even though Leroy is friends with Darrell in real life, he should be targeting him because Darrell has never lost a final.”

