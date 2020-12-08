The Winner Spoilers on MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 36

MTV’s long-running reality competition series The Challenge is back with its 36th season on Wednesday, December 9. This year is titled “Double Agents” and it sees 30 reality TV titans jet setting off to Iceland where they will be paired up for 19 action-packed episodes of being “forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies, and lies for their share of one million dollars,” according to MTV’s description.
The season was shot in Iceland from August through November and just like in years past, spoilers have leaked out about the eliminations and the winners. Read on to find out what you can expect from the season, but be warned of spoilers.
STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE CHALLENGE SEASON 36.
The Pairs
According to PinkRose, a Vevmo user who is a reliable source for Challenge spoilers, the pairs are as follows:
- Wes Bergmann & Natalie Anderson
- CT Tamburello & Ashley Mitchell
- Leroy Garrett & Kaycee Clark
- Josh Martinez & Kam Williams
- Nam Vo & Lolo Jones
- Darrell Taylor & Amber Borzotra
- Jay Starrett & Theresa Jones
- Devin Walker-Molaghan & Nicole Zanatta
- Kyle Christie & Nany Gonzalez
- Lio Rush & Gabby Allen
- Cory Wharton & Tori Deal
- Demetrius “Mechie” Harris & Olivia “Liv” Jawando
- Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat & Aneesa Ferreira
- Nelson Thomas & Amber Martinez
- Joseph Allen and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
The way the season works is that the house vote is anonymous this season, though the winner of the daily challenge can see how everyone voted. The players left partnerless after the elimination are “rogue agents” and are ineligible to compete in the next elimination until they are paired up again.
The elimination winner can switch partners with whomever he or she wants.
The Eliminations
According to PinkRose and GamerVev, the eliminations are as follows, though the order is approximate.
- Ashley eliminated by Natalie
- Joseph eliminated by Kyle
- Nicole disqualified because of an injury
- Wes eliminated by Devin
- Liv disqualified due to injury
- Nelson eliminated by Fessy
- Tori eliminated by Aneesa
- Ashley brought back after all the DQs/quits
- Lio quit the game
- Natalie quits the game due to a family emergency
- Mechie eliminated by Josh
- Ashley eliminated by Kam
- Jay eliminated by Leroy
- Amber M eliminated by Amber B
- Josh eliminated by CT
- Lolo removed by production for an unknown reason
- Nam disqualified due to injury
- Gabby eliminated by Nany
- Devin eliminated by Darrell
- Theresa eliminated by Kaycee
- Kyle eliminated by Fessy
- Aneesa eliminated by Big T
- Darrell eliminated by Cory
- Big T eliminated by Amber B
The number of disqualifications due to injury should not be a huge surprise. Tamburello recently said in an interview that this season was the “most intense” season he’s ever done.
“The challenges themselves, they take it to a whole other level,” Tamburello told People. “It’s to the point where I didn’t even know if some of the stuff we were doing was legal. The Challenge should be the fifth major sport.”
The Finalists and Winners
The eight contestants left standing to run the final are Amber Borzotra, Kaycee Clark, Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez, Fessy Shafaat, CT Tamburello, Cory Wharton, and Kam Williams.
Fourth place: Kaycee and Fessy (Kaycee gets injured during the final and has to withdraw. She has since had surgery on her knee.)
Third place: Nany and Leroy
Second place: Kam and Cory
Winners: CT and Amber
The Challenge season 36 premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
