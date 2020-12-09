Is Olympian Lolo Jones In a Relationship?

Olympian Lolo Jones is one of 10 rookies embarking on this season of MTV’s The Challenge. The world-champion hurdler and Olympic bobsledder is looking fierce in the previews, as the guys marvel at how she “broke the sound barrier” in the first challenge.

But is the 38-year-old athlete seeing anyone? It looks like the answer is no.

It Appears Jones is Single

Based on her Instagram, Jones is single and ready to mingle. Over the years, she has been linked to football player Ndamukong Suh and NBA star Jimmy Butler, but right now, it looks like she is flying solo.

An executive producer for The Challenge has confirmed that there are hook-ups this season, so maybe Jones will find love on her new TV adventure? Though not a whole lot of her male castmates are single.

Jones does have a little experience with The Challenge franchise, though. In 2017, she appeared on the spinoff “Champs vs Pros.” But she recently said on Instagram that this version is a lot harder than that was.

“The challenges were just more dangerous [this time around],” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Also on ‘Champs vs Pros, we all went back to our own individual hotel rooms. On the regular season, tho everyone lives together 4-8 people in bunk bed type rooms. That’s a game-changer.”

She also revealed that she lost a lot of weight while filming The Challenge, which made it that much harder when she started to train for the U.S. women’s bobsled team.

“Once I was on the show I quickly realized that I needed to work on my endurance to prepare for a final for @challengemtv. On the show, I dropped down to 133 pounds. My lightest weight in years,” Jones revealed, “Also on the show, we stayed in the house 85 percent of the time due to Covid restrictions while filming. Pretty hard to train for Olympics properly but at least I was competing in something⁣. After the show finished I went straight to the Olympic Training Center in New York for bobsled.”⁣

Jones Says Being Open About Her Virginity Killed Her Dating Life

Jones has always been open about waiting to have sex until she is married. But in an interview with Kevin Hart earlier this year, she admitted that talking about her virginity did affect her love life.

“Ugh, yes. [Talking about it] was a mistake. That killed all my dates after that. Like didn’t even have a chance. Before at least I had a chance. Before I’d like tiptoe, ‘OK, when’s a good time to tell him? Do I wait til he sees my personality a little bit or do I just drop the bomb [right away]?'” she said.

Jones added that the idea to stay a virgin definitely didn’t come from her mom because her mom “never was married” and she had five kids, so JOnes joked that “she’s having fun.”

She also said that not having sex might be putting her at a disadvantage as a runner.

“Having sex actually helps you as a female athlete. It’s good for your hormones, it increases [your testosterone]. So I’m running at a disadvantage. All females have a natural level of testosterone, but when you have sex, it increases your natural [testosterone],” said Jones.

Well, whenever she does get married, she has her bridesmaids all picked out: BMX rider Terry Adams and his wife, Vanessa Adams.

The Challenge season 36 premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

