Five-Time Veteran of ‘The Challenge’ Is Now a Parent

A former “Challenge” regular, Marie Roda, is now a mom after giving birth to her daughter, Margot.

Roda, who last appeared on the MTV flagship series in 2018 for season 32’s “Final Reckoning,” took to Instagram on September 1 and posted a photo of her baby girl. “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why,” Roda wrote in the caption. “My life purpose. Welcome to the world Margot.”

The news of Margot’s birth came around a month after Roda first revealed to her Instagram followers that she was expecting. “Here’s to strong women,” she wrote on July 23 via Instagram. “May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Marie Roda Has Appeared on 5 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Made 1 Final Challenge

Roda began her reality television journey as a cast member on “The Real World: St. Thomas” in 2012. Then she became an alum of “The Challenge” that year when she joined season 23’s “Battle of the Seasons” alongside three of her former housemates: Robb Schreiber, Laura Waller and Trey Weatherholtz.

Waller and Weatherholtz were eliminated before the game’s midway point. Roda and Schreiber exited a few episodes later after dropping an elimination round to “The Real World: Las Vegas” stars Dustin Zito and Trishelle Cannatella.

“Battle of the Seasons” was just the beginning of her “Challenge” tenure.

All in all, Roda competed on four more seasons of the reality competition show. After taking a multi-year-long hiatus from the franchise, she returned for season 29’s “Invasion of the Champions” which aired in 2017.

Unfortunately for Roda, it was an unceremonious comeback as she was the first woman eliminated from the show when “Real World: Go Big or Go Home” alum Kailah Casillas bested her in the “Fortress.”

She lasted longer in her third stint. She competed in season 30’s “Dirty 30” but was sent to the “Redemption House” after losing an elimination round to “Are You the One?” season 4 star Tori Deal.

Although she had an opportunity to win herself back into the game, she was unable to do so and ultimately went home during the 10th episode.

Keeping with the same theme, she also dropped out of season 31’s “Vendettas” after losing her sole elimination round of the season to Casillas in episode 9.

It wouldn’t be until Roda’s fifth (and final) appearance on “The Challenge” that she made it to the end of a season. She was partnered with her rival, Cara Marie Sorbello, for season 32’s “Final Reckoning” and the duo battled their way to the final challenge before finishing fourth overall.

It’s Been Almost 5 Years Since Marie Roda Has Laced Up Her Running Shoes on ‘The Challenge’

Fans haven’t seen her return to the show since the iteration wrapped in December 2018. Fast forward nearly five years and add one daughter, it’s unclear if Roda will ever appear on “The Challenge” again.

But, it’s not uncommon for “Challenge” veterans to fall off the reality television map, have a family and then return to the show years later.

And some have done it very successfully — look at Jonna Stephens who returned to the franchise as a mother after leaving the limelight for around six years. She’s competed on all three seasons of Paramount Plus’ “All-Stars” spin-off series and she’s won two of them.