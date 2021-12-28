‘The Challenge’ Veteran Said Her Co-Star Was ‘Making Fun’ of Tori Deal

It’s no secret to “Challenge” fans that Amanda Garcia doesn’t like Tori Deal and she made it very clear that she wouldn’t be changing her mind anytime soon at the recent “Spies, Lies and Allies” reunion. However, Amanda recently spoke about another of their co-stars, Michele Fitzgerald, and said Michele didn’t like Tori either.

The situation is a bit confusing between all three, but Tori and Fessy Shafaat hooked up after the “Double Agents” season then said they were better off as friends. On “Spies, Lies and Allies,” Michele was with Emanuel Neagu while Fessy and Amanda developed a romance. After Michele’s elimination and Fessy’s departure, the two linked up for a visit in Florida, the reunion revealed.

Meanwhile, Tori and Emanuel got together on season 37 and Amanda and Fessy rekindled their romance off the screen post-season. The complicated situation between the competitors was exposed at the reunion, where Michele opened up about how she felt about Tori after learning she was with Emanuel. However, Amanda recently said Michele had been talking “mad s***” about Tori.

Amanda Said Michele Kept an Embarrassing Photo of Tori as Her Phone’s Lock Screen

During an appearance on Johnny Bananas’ “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast, Amanda said her friendship with Michele soured after she felt that the “Survivor” winner was lying about her relationship with Fessy Shafaat.

“Michele started lying to me about it, I was like, bro, why are you lying?” she explained. “I don’t give a f***. That’s what originally started it. And then, after that, she said mad s*** about Berna, mad s*** about Tori.” She continued:

Tori had this picture that was going around the internet. The fans made her face really big, whatever. And so, Michele said that she had that as the lock screen on her phone. That was her lock screen because she was making fun of her… [Michele] was my friend before, but she’s a liar.

Amanda also told Bananas that Emanuel initially went for her before turning his sights on Michele. “Emanuel tried for me first and I said no. I said, hook up with my friend, Michele. He’s like, I don’t like her, I like you. And I was like, well, you need to try, because I’m busy.”

At the Reunion, Michele Said She Initially Had a Grudge Against Tori But No Longer Does

Michele opened up about her feelings toward Tori at the “Spies, Lies and Allies” reunion, where she revealed that she was initially upset with Tori but no longer holds ill feelings. She said now she’s watched the show, she sees the genuine connection they have and it doesn’t upset her. “But, he just was my person.”

Michele explained that she was mad at Emanuel but also at Tori and “really, really had a grudge against her.” However, she said she realized afterward that her anger toward Tori was misplaced and doesn’t feel that way anymore. The next season of “The Challenge” hasn’t been announced at this time so it’s unclear if these three female competitors will be on the same show together again but it would be interesting to see how things play out in the future if they are.

