‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 14 Preview Hints at ‘Terrifying’ Challenge

The 13th episode of the 37th season of “The Challenge” had some heated moments between the veterans as the lack of rookies to target caused the veteran alliance to begin fracturing and the preview for this week’s episode hinted that these tensions will keep rising in the 14th episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 13th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on November 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The 13th episode ended with veteran Cory Wharton getting eliminated by the last remaining male rookie, Logan Sampedro, in an impressive performance in the Lair. Logan then chose to take Kyle Christie’s spot on Sapphire cell, sending the Brit back to team Ruby and keeping the Emerald cell intact with two players more than the other two teams.

The Vets Appear to Finally Be Making Moves Against Each Other & Tori Deal Might Be at Risk

Moments before I'm about to call someone out 🗣 #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/72DMq7TBn1 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 4, 2021

The episode description for the upcoming 14th episode, which is titled “Mavericks,” is, “Agents must turn into mavericks in a Top Gun inspired mission. With her back against the wall, Amanda looks to secure her future in the game. When Josh goofs up and says too much, one player holds it against him during a tense nomination.”

The preview for the episode showed Josh Martinez possibly plotting with Amanda Garcia about who she could infiltrate on Emerald, with Tori Deal being the one targeted. “If you wanna come to my team, I can’t stop you,” Josh tells Amanda. “I wanna run with Kaycee [Clark] and Nany [Gonzalez].”

She then confirms, “So you don’t care, you want me to switch Tori out.” In a voiceover, Amanda adds, “Thanks Josh, that’s all I needed to hear.” The clip makes it clear that Tori is at the bottom of the alliance on the Emerald cell, although she is considered one of the physically stronger competitors so if she were to be infiltrated by Amanda, the Ruby cell should benefit from that addition.

The Challenge Seems to Be Very Intense This Week & Will Probably Require Memorization

When @tjlavin blows that horn you know it's go time. 😤 See who will be sent home next when #TheChallenge37 returns TOMORROW at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/MM9v2zwknr — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 2, 2021

It looks like there will be a scary and intense water-based challenge this week called “Submerged,” with a clip of team members strapped inside a plane hanging over the water. At some point, the plane seems to plunge in the water and there are hints that the contestants will have to solve a puzzle or memorize one before escaping.

There is a clip of Ashley Mitchell solving the puzzle on land so the competitors will probably have to swim back to shore and solve it, as CT Tamburello says in a voiceover, “We are small in numbers but big in heart. We are a strong team.”

The Sapphire cell has CT and Ashley, who are both great at puzzles, so this may be their chance to get a win. They also have Logan, who just joined after defeating Cory in elimination. The Emerald team, however, has six competitors so if they need to memorize something it’ll be easier to break it up among their larger group.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

