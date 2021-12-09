‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 18: ‘I Got F*****’

The 18th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw the infamous Night of Eliminations take place as two more competitors were sent home right before the final. The second half of the episode featured the start of the final challenge of the 37th season, with some competitors faring better than others.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 18th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” which aired on December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

As the episode aired, there were several major moments that had cast members past and present reacting online. During the night of the eliminations, there were strong reactions to the two competitors who were voted in and their choice in who they called out. Amanda Garcia called out Tori Deal but was defeated in a physical elimination.

Emanuel Neagu had to go into elimination again and called out Devin Walker in the hopes it would be physical, but it was a puzzle and Devin won. After that, TJ Lavin announced that the final would be starting, and viewers got to see the first few checkpoints, including an individual portion and the creation of two new cells.

Cast Members Reacted to the Night of Eliminations & the 2 Competitors Who Were Voted In & Eventually Sent Home

Part 1 of the Season Finale for #TheChallenge37 starts RIGHT NOW on @MTV! 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/wVBWaihc58 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 9, 2021

As the voting began for the night of eliminations, rookie Corey Lay tweeted, “This voting on the spot is f****** intense.” Amanda Garcia told Nelson Thomas again how important it was for her that he didn’t say her name, telling him, “Love you.” She then tweeted, “Of course they throw a physical challenge on me.” She added, “I was hoping for a puzzle since this elimination before was physical. Buuuuut I got f*****. LOL.”

She’s twice my size and I’m ready to SCRAP BITCH. #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) December 9, 2021

Amanda also revealed that there was a lot that wasn’t shown about why they all chose her as the female pick for the Lair. In the moment where Tori picked up Amanda and carried her to the ball, Amanda wrote, “Ahahahahaha carry me to the ball.” Corey tweeted, “Not Tori straight up carrying Amanda hahahahaha.” Derrick Kosinski asked, “Oh s***! We about to see the female version of CT/Johnny Backpack?!” Josh tweeted:

I’m let you survivor fans finish but the challenge is having one of the best episodes tonight with a triple elimination 👀 #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/y5A0cnDbh2 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) December 9, 2021

After her elimination, Emy Alupei wrote, “I love you [Amanda],” while Amanda reiterated, “I just can’t fight against my friends man I’m loyal to a fault.” The next reactions were about Emanuel getting voted into the Lair for a second time in the same evening, with Corey expressing shock and sympathy. “Being put down in to an elimination twice in a row. Sheesh,” Corey wrote.

“LETS F****** GO,” Devin tweeted. “WOWWWWW the guys get a puzzle. Interesting…” Amanda added. Amanda also reacted to Tori helping Emanuel, tweeting, “Wowwwww Tory helping Eman over Devin. WOW. JUST WOW.” She added, “FAKE.” After Devin won, Josh Martinez tweeted, “So f****** proud of Devin my boy has killed it all szn.”

It's crazy to me how many vets in this final didn't go in to an elimination once or even have to worry about potentially going in to one this season. Good work on their part but holy fucking shit did us rookies drop the ball. #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay (@CoreyLay) December 9, 2021

There Were Reactions to the 1st Half of the Final Challenge & Some of the Competitors’ Strong Starts

The first leg of the final was a puzzle, completed first by CT Tamburello and Tori then Nelson. Amanda tweeted, “GOOD JOB PUZZLE KING” to Nelson. He replied, “I don’t think I earn that title but thank you!!!”

Corey wrote, “CT really is built different. I’d run next to him on the treadmill in the house and even after he’d been fasting I’d still struggle to keep up with his endurance.” He also said, “I like seeing different people take the lead at these various checkpoints. The win could come down to just about anything.”

