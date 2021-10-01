‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 9 Preview Hints at Start of the Veteran War

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” episode eight, “The Threat,” marked the beginning of the end of the veteran alliance as one of the rookies made a big move and the preview for next week’s episode showed that the drama is just starting between these competitors.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the eighth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The episode saw a major shakeup at the end as Priscilla Anyabu won her elimination and chose Josh Martinez, who was in a veteran-veteran pair, meaning there will be no more rookie-rookie teams. Jeremiah White also won thanks to his powerful elimination performance with Priscilla and chose Tori Deal.

The other two new teams going into the next episode are Nelson Thomas and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley as well as Ed Eason and Ashley Mitchell. Berna Canbeldek and Hughie Maughan, who were both big rookie presences in the house, were eliminated from the season. At the end of the episode, the preview hinted at the fallout from Priscilla’s power move.

The Episode Preview Started With the Veterans Already Discussing Their Next Moves Against Each Other

The preview indicated that Priscilla’s move to explode the veteran alliance was successful as the “next on” segment began by showing the veterans making moves against each other. Devin Walker, who’s worked with CT Tamburello in the past, didn’t waste any time in saying he wanted a non-champion veteran to win the game, which means Ashley Mitchell, Amber Borzotra and CT may become the primary targets in the coming episodes.

“I wanna see a veteran non-champ win this game,” Devin tells Cory in the preview, as the camera cuts to Ashley and CT’s faces. “So we see a clear option.”

The synopsis for the episode also reveals some hints about the upcoming veteran war, with the ninth episode described as follows: “At long last, the Veteran War has arrived testing everyone’s loyalty. The muddy ‘Bombshell Battle’ mission shows who is truly playing dirty. TJ shocks the agents at elimination with a massive twist that will change the game.”

The Challenge Appears to Be a Physical & Muddy Ball Brawl-Type of Mission That Will Raise Tension Among the Vets

The challenge this week is set to be a muddy affair as it looks to be a form of the classic mud pit filled with balls, where contestants will likely have to wrestle each other over the retrieval of these balls. The challenge will likely take place with a male heat and a female heat and it’s clear right away that the male heat will be the source of a lot of drama.

“The vets all see that Cory is trying to work with Jeremiah [White],” Nelson Thomas reveals in his confessional. The camera then cuts to Cory telling Josh to “shut the f*** up” after the challenge so it’s clear that the veteran alliance is likely breathing its last now.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

