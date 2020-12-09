‘The Challenge’s’ Theresa Gonzalez Is Married to an NFL Player

Theresa Gonzalez Jones first burst onto The Challenge scene in “Fresh Meat II,” drafted onto the series by Ryan Kehoe. She appeared on four more seasons before taking a long hiatus. Now she’s back on “Double Agents,” her first season in six years.

It is also her first season since getting married! Here’s what you need to know about her NFL player husband.

Jones and Gonzalez Wed in 2018

Jones and Gonzalez were married on July 8, 2018, in a small ceremony. In an Instagram post from the big day, Jones wrote, “Last night was one that we’ll remember forever. Marrying my best friend in front of our immediate family was exactly what we wanted. For those asking, we decided to elope with our families (parents & siblings only) and say ‘I Do.’ So if you didn’t get an invite we still love you. Lol It’s not personal just how we pictured our wedding happening!”

The two had already been together for over three years at that point. They became engaged in the spring of 2015 and welcomed daughter Easton Kaia on December 5, 2015.

When Easton was born, Jones wrote on Instagram, “Weighing in at 7 lbs 7.9 oz and 20.5 inches long. @theresa_gonzo and I have truly been blessed with our greatest achievement to date. I have a new respect for women, labor, and the entire birthing process bc this is the beauty that results from it all. Here’s to Day 1 of a lifetime of memories!”

The two welcomed their son Maddox on April 5, 2019.

Jones was a standout wide receiver in college, playing four years for the University of Notre Dame. He had a famous game-winning catch in overtime against Stanford in 2013 to send them to the national championship game.

In the NFL, he was drafted by the Detroit Lions and played with them until the end of the 2018 season. In 2019, he signed with the New York Giants but was released later that year. He signed on with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in early 2020.

Does Jones Have What It Takes on The Challenge?

The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II | He Said/She Said w/ Wes & Theresa | MTVTheresa and Wes debate out how they fell for each other. The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 premieres Tuesday, January 6 at 11/10c. Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC Battle of the Exes II takes twenty six of the most infamous former flames, recent splits, and fresh faces from other MTV reality series, to Panama for… 2014-12-29T18:24:50Z

This is Gonzalez Jones’ first time on The Challenge in five years. The first time she played, she appeared on six seasons in five years. So will she have what it takes to go the distance this time around?

On her previous seasons, Gonzalez Jones only made it to the finals one time, on “Battle of the Exes II” where she finished runner-up to Sarah Rice. The Challenge feels like it has gotten a lot more intense in recent years, so it remains to be seen if she can still hack it.

“My life has changed tremendously [since my last season] … It’s crazy hard to come back into the game because, of course, I’m thinking about my family at home, but also everyone here has been working together for years, so I’m kind of coming into this like a rookie but also a vet,” said Gonzalez Jones in a pre-show interview.

She also said that she and Nany Gonzalez have put their rivalry behind them now. “It’s just really nice to see her after all this time,” said Gonzalez Jones.

What’s even more interesting is that Gonzalez Jones was part of an infamous love triangle on the show with Wes Bergmann and Leroy Garrett, both of whom are on the new season, “Double Agents.” Will there be any friction in the house because of their past? We’ll have to tune in to find out, but so far, it sounds like it’ll be fine. In a pre-show interview, Bergmann said, “I am a big fan of Theresa. She is an amazing person and our friendship and last partnership ended very well. We’re highly effective, we got very, very far and I’m happy she’s back.”

The Challenge season 36 premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

