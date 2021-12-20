Tori Deal Slammed By Co-Star for ‘Fake’ Friendship With Aneesa Ferreira

Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira have been very outspoken about their friendship on the last couple of seasons of “The Challenge,” especially since they began hosting “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” at the start of the 36th season. That season, “Double Agents,” the two were forced to go into elimination against each other and spoke in their interviews about how difficult that was.

This season, viewers saw Aneesa Ferreira leave the show early due to an injury, which caused Tori to get emotional at her co-star’s departure. The relationship between the cast members hasn’t always been that straightforward, however, as the two were at odds with each other at the start of Tori’s rookie season, “XXX: Dirty 30.”

One of Tori and Aneesa’s “Spies, Lies and Allies” co-stars, Amanda Garcia, recently commented on their friendship and spoke about how “weird” she thought it was because they weren’t close initially. She also said that Tori wasn’t actually sad when Aneesa left and that she believes only Aneesa is genuine in her feelings, not Tori, prompting the season 37 finalist to clap back.

Amanda Said She Feels Like Tori Is a Chameleon & Her Friendship With Aneesa Is Not Authentic

Amanda appeared on Johnny Bananas’ “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast after the season 37 finale and he asked her about her rivalry with Tori and where it stemmed from. Amanda said they only appeared on one other season together, “Final Reckoning,” and she said she didn’t like how Tori treated Derrick Henry and she thought Tori was a “b****” to him.

In terms of this season, she added, “I hate someone that has to be the center of attention all the time and that has to be the funniest person and the loudest person in the room.” She also said she thinks Tori is like a “chameleon,” meaning she “if she’s around this person, then she’ll dress and act like this thing. If she’s around this other person, she changes… I don’t like someone who can’t be consistent.”

She explained that she hates feeling like “something’s not adding up” with a person and brought up Tori’s friendship with Aneesa as an example. “That friendship to me, that was weird,” and said their dynamic in the house was strange.

Aneesa would annoy the f*** out of Tori. Tori would roll her eyes, be so f****** annoyed with Aneesa, and it’s like as soon as Aneesa left, Tori was like, ‘woo, party.’… Something’s not right.

Bananas asked if she thought the friendship wasn’t authentic and Amanda replied that she feels Aneesa is authentic in her feelings toward Tori but Tori is an “opportunist” and uses her friendship with Aneesa for publicity and to get ahead.

Tori Replied That the Rumors ‘Blow Her Mind’ & Accused Amanda of Being a Chameleon Instead

Tori posted to her Instagram Story a video replying to Amanda’s accusations, in which she tagged Aneesa and wrote, “I love you and I’m sorry that people are attacking our friendship with bulls*** to break us up.”

“The fact that people are on social media right now saying that I have a fake friendship with Aneesa and I talked s*** on Aneesa after she left the game literally blows my mind. Blows my mind,” Tori said in the video. “I find it interesting how Amanda says that I’m a clout chaser and a chameleon when I’ve heard that she supposedly said she doesn’t like me since Dirty 30. ‘Well then, why did you act like you liked me in the beginning of the season?’” she asked.

I was literally sleeping in the same bedroom as you and Ashley and Nany. We were talking, and we would have laughs like normal people. That to me feels like you’re a chameleon because I didn’t even know you didn’t like me at that time. I didn’t know till the middle of the game when I found out from people. So that doesn’t seem like you’re not being fake.

Tori concluded by saying that it’s “f***** up that people are out there attacking real friendships that I have. Like why do I even have to defend that? It’s annoying. Leave me the f*** alone.”

