Nikki DeLoach: The Top 15 Asked Questions Answered

It’s Nikki DeLoach!

DeLoach has been a regular in Hallmark movies for years, but she has a long list of other projects she has done as well. As the Hallmark Channel notes, she has done television and feature movies, and she even was a member of a pop band.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Did Nikki DeLoach Leave Hallmark?

DeLoach continues to work with Hallmark. Her latest project for the network, “Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans,” debuted on April 26, according to Parade. The movie, which also stars Andrew Walker, is the latest in the series of Hallmark “Curious Caterer” movies.

In December 2022, Deadline reported that DeLoach had signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark.

2. Where Does Nikki DeLoach Live Now?

DeLoach lives in Los Angeles, California, notes The Retaility. She first moved to California with her grandmother when she was a teenager hoping to break into the entertainment industry. She grew up in the small town of Waycross, Georgia.

3. How Old Is Nikki DeLoach? What Is Her Age & Height?

TV Insider indicates DeLoach was born on September 9, 1979, making her 44 years old. Celeb Heights notes she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

4. What TV Shows Has Nikki DeLoach Been On?

DeLoach’s first entertainment gig came in 1993 when she landed a spot on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” noted Wide Open Country. As her IMDb page reveals, she has acted consistently since then. She starred on the television show “North Shore” from 2004 to 2005, and appeared on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for a dozen episodes from 2007 to 2009.

The entertainer is known by many fans for her time on the television series “Awkward,” where she played Lacey Hamilton for 83 episodes. DeLoach joined Hallmark in 2015, shared Us Weekly, with a role in “Christmas Land.” She has starred in more than a dozen movies for Hallmark since then.

5. Is Nikki DeLoach Still Married to Ryan Goodell in Real Life?

DeLoach is still married to Ryan Goodell. Us Weekly shares the two wed in September 2009 and dated for a decade before their wedding.

Goodell and DeLoach started dating in 1999 when he was a member of the band Take 5 and they both lived in Orlando, Florida. At the time, she was a member of the band Innosense.

She told The Retaility that before dating, “We had known each other for years because we were in the same world together.”

6. What Does Nikki DeLoach’s Husband Do for a Living?

After dating for a while, Goodell suggested they move to Los Angeles and he expressed an interest in going to law school, she told The Retaility.

Goodell went to Loyola Law School, his LinkedIn page indicates, and graduated in 2009. He joined the entertainment law firm Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman in June 2010 and has since become a partner in the firm.

7. What Is Nikki DeLoach’s Net Worth?

I Am Gold Panda estimates that DeLoach’s net worth is $1 million. While most of her earnings come from her years of acting, she has done producing and writing work as well.

8. How Many Children Does Nikki DeLoach Have?

DeLoach has two children with her husband. Us Weekly noted that their first son, William Hudson, arrived in October 2013. He goes by his middle name.

The couple’s second son, Bennett, was born in September 2017.

9. What Happened to Nikki DeLoach’s Son?

Goodell and DeLoach’s second son, Bennett, needed open heart surgery when he was five days old. She explained via Hallmark Mystery that they found out during her pregnancy that Bennett had a “very serious heart defect.”

DeLoach says Bennett is “a living, breathing miracle.” She gushed, “I get to be his mommy and it’s the coolest thing ever.”

Los Angeles Confidential noted that Bennett had three heart surgeries by the time he was five years old.

10. Are Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker Friends? Do They Get Along?

DeLoach and Andrew Walker first worked together in her second holiday Hallmark movie, “A Dream of Christmas,” according to Us Weekly.

The pair have worked together on several projects since then, including the “Curious Caterer” movies. “I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, [he’s family,” DeLoach said of her frequent co-star.

“The fact that we get to…work together to do these movies, it’s so cool,” she added.

11. What Hallmark Movies Has Nikki DeLoach Been In?

Parade shared that DeLoach has starred in over a dozen Hallmark movies. In addition to the four “Curious Caterer” movies, she has also had roles in Hallmark projects such as “A World Record Christmas,” “A Gift of Peace,” Five More Minutes,” and “Love Takes Flight.”

12. Who Are Nikki DeLoach’s Family Members?

DeLoach’s father, William, died at the age of 64 of Pick’s disease, which Wide Open Country noted is a rare type of aggressive dementia. He died in July 2021.

She told Guideposts, “I could not have asked for a better father.”

The Hallmark entertainer also has her mother, Terri, a sister, LeAnne, and a brother, Brett in her life.

13. Does Nikki DeLoach Have Cancer? How Is Her Health Today?

DeLoach has not had cancer. She is healthy today but has been open in the past about her intense struggle with postpartum depression after Hudson’s birth. She explained to The Retaility, “It took me eighteen months to start to feel better.”

14. Who Was Nikki on The Mickey Mouse Club?

The entertainer joined Disney’s “All-New Micky Mouse Club” in 1993. As Us Weekly shared, DeLoach was a Mouseketeer during the same time frame as Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguillera, and Ryan Gosling.

15. What Has Nikki DeLoach Said About Her Diet & Weight Loss?

After the birth of her first son, DeLoach shared her perspective on diet and health with Self. She focused on being compassionate and kind to herself as she worked on herself after Hudson arrived.

DeLoach indicated she likes going on walks and doing activities like spin cycling, yoga, and Pilates. In October 2020, she opened up to Hey Beauti Magazine that lifting weights “changed my body.”

She explained there was one “gift” that came out of her experience with postpartum depression. “It changed the way that I thought about fitness. I don’t work out for my body, I work out for my mental health.”

The Hallmark star added she likes to “move my body every day in some way.”