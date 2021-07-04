Publix & Costco’s 4th of July 2021 Hours: Are They Open or Closed?

Happy 4th of July! If you’re needing to go grocery shopping on Independence Day 2021, you’re likely wondering if either Publix or Costco are open near you today. We have good news and bad news. While Publix stores are typically open, Costco stores will be closed for the holiday.

Publix Stores Are Open for the 4th of July

Publix is open today. A representative for Publix spoke with Heavy about the store’s plans for Independence Day. They shared: “Our stores will be operating traditional business hours for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.”

You can find the hours of the store near you by visiting the “Find a Store” webpage on Publix’s website.

A representative from Publix previously told Heavy: “Our stores are closed three days each year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas days.”

If you’re preferring not to go to the store today, Publix also offers delivery and curbside pickup powered by Instacart in select areas in the Southeast. Hours align with store hours, although high demand can affect availability in your region.

To see what specials Publix has today, visit their weekly ad here. Or you can find digital coupons here.

Costco Is Closed on the 4th of July

Costco is often closed on major federal holidays, including the 4th of July. The store will reopen on Monday, July 5, for regular business hours.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

Costco Business Centers are also closed on July 4 and are listed on the webpage here. That page notes that the business centers are typically closed on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

A Costco Business Center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the U.S. They have items not found at regular Costco warehouses, and larger quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of drinks. The webpage notes: “More than 70% of Costco Business Center items are different than what is carried at a Costco warehouse.”

The site notes about holidays including Independence Day:

On these holidays, Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, Business Centers may quickly reach delivery capacity and under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situtations, deliveries may also be delayed, and you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order. On all other holidays, we will be OPEN and delivering orders. If a delivery is scheduled and your business will NOT be open, please call Member Services at 1-800-788-9968 to adjust your delivery day. A redelivery charge may be assessed if we arrive at your business and no one is there to receive the order. If you have further questions about holiday deliveries, please contact Member Services at 1-800-788-9968. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pacific Time.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and variant news