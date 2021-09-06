Publix & Costco’s Labor Day 2021 Hours: Are They Open or Closed?

Happy Labor Day 2021! If you’re needing to go grocery shopping on on Monday, September 6, you’re likely wondering if either Publix or Costco would be options for you today. While Publix stores are typically open for the Labor Day holiday, Costco stores will be closed today.

Publix Is Open for Labor Day, But Pharmacies Are Closed

A representative of Publix told Heavy that all Publix stores will be open for their regular hours on Labor Day. However, Publix pharmacies will be closed today.

You can find the hours of the store near you by visiting the “Find a Store” webpage on Publix’s website.

If you’re preferring not to go to the store in person today, Publix also offers delivery and curbside pickup powered by Instacart in select areas in the Southeast. Hours align with store hours, although high demand might affect availability in your region.

Publix’s website notes:

You can now order items online from Publix and pick them up from the store with curbside pickup. This service is currently available at most locations. Visit publix.com/shop to see if curbside pickup is available in your area… Simply place your order online at publix.com/shop. Once your order is complete, you will be prompted to select a time to pick up your order at your selected Publix. Drive to the Publix location you selected, during your selected time window, or after you receive a notification that your order is ready. Park in the designated Publix Curbside parking space, and notify the store through the Publix Delivery app, or call the store using the number on the sign. Give the Publix associate your name, and they will bring your order out and load it into your car.

A representative of Publix previously told Heavy that the stores are typically only closed three days a year, on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Costco Is Closed on Labor Day & Many Major Holidays

Costco is often closed on major holidays, and Labor Day is one of them.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These holidays allow employees to spend more ttime with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

The store will be open again for regular hours on Tuesday, September 7.

You can find Costco’s regular hours of operation here.

Costco Business Centers are also closed on Labor Day, according to Costco’s webpage here. Normal deliveries will resume on Tuesday, September 7. Costco notes that the business centers are typically closed on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

A Costco Business Center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the U.S. They have items not found at regular Costco warehouses, and larger quantities of some grocery items.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates