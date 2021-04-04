Is Publix Open or Closed on Easter 2021?

Happy Easter 2021! You might need to visit a local grocery store near you if you’re needing to pick up some last-minute supplies for your Easter meal or if you need something for your Easter baskets. Or maybe you need delivery from a grocery store instead. Is Publix an option? Unfortunately, if you’re considering Publix today, the stores and pharmacies are closed for Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Publix Stores Are Closed on Easter

Publix’s holiday webpage notes: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Monday, April 5, for your convenience.”

A representative for Publix spoke with Heavy last year about the store’s policy for Easter. They said: “Our stores are closed three days each year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas days. Historically, we have this time off in order to allow our associates an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. As we are in unprecedented times, we realize social distancing may change the way we celebrate, but we will remain closed for the holiday.”

Pharmacies are also closed today.

The stores will resume their regular hours on Monday, April 5.

If you’re looking for stores that are open today, try visiting a Walmart near you. All Walmart stores are open for Easter. CVS and Walgreens stores, along with many dollar stores, are also open for Easter today.

Publix Offers a Website with Easter Cooking Ideas

There’s one thing that Publix can provide today and that’s help with your Easter meal. For example, their website offers recipe ideas for Easter breakfast.

The ideas on the website include Easter Pancakes and Waffles (some with Easter bunny shapes), fruit skewers in festive shapes, a Cinnamon Roll Bunny, or Bunny Treat Cups with donut holes.

You can find many great recipes on Publix’s website here. Their recipes are available online 24/7, whether or not the stores themselves are closed or open. Their YouTube channel also offers tips, such as this video about adding heart to your Easter celebrations.

Add heart to your Easter celebrations.

Another delicious spring recipe is Berry Custard Pie.

Berry Custard Pie. A Publix Aprons® recipe.

Or consider trying Cheddar Soda Bread Scones.

Cheddar Soda Bread Scones. A Publix Aprons® recipe.

A surprise Easter dish might be baked coconut salmon with lemongrass guacamole.

Baked Coconut Salmon with Lemongrass Guacamole. A Publix Aprons® recipe.

When Publix is open again, you can use Club Publix to get your groceries more easily.

Club Publix offers helps you save money by clipping digital coupons and getting notified of BOGOs and sales relevant to you. You can also track purchases with e-receipts, save shopping lists for reordering, and get the scoop on upcoming sales and products. You can also pay by scanning your app. Members can see the weekly ad before everyone else and get recipe recommendations. To join, simply create an account, enter your phone number, and then you’ll get weekly savings and updates that are tailored to your specific needs. The program is free-to-join.

