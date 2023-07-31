RHOBH Psychic Allison DuBois Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Producers Made Her a Surprising Offer

Allison DuBois was never an official cast member on “The Real Housewives,” but she could have been.

In a July 31, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the renowned medium, who previously made headlines for her psychic reading of Kyle Richards at a dinner party during the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” revealed that she was actually offered a spot on the fourth season of Peacock’s “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff.

Prior to her RHOBH cameo in 2010, DuBois was on friendly terms with RHUGT cast member Camille Grammer, but their friendship ended after DuBois accused Grammer of setting her up for a storyline with the RHOBH dinner.

Allison DuBois Revealed Why She Turned Down ‘Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’

While speaking with Yontef, DuBois said a scenario in which she’d return to the Real Housewives franchise is “not happening.”

“They offered me the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ to be on that show – for all the people that think I’m just trying to get 15 minutes out there – and I turned it down,” she told Yontef.

“The Morocco [season],” she added. “I’m glad I turned it down. I just don’t wanna be in that world. It’s not my world. It’s like visiting another planet to me.”

After Yontef pointed out that had she taken the offer, DuBois would have been on the show with her former friend Grammer, the psychic said she probably would have sat and had a drink with her as enough time has passed since Grammer “set [her] up” for the reading with Richards during RHOBH’s first season.

“Now I know Camille’s loyalty is to men,” DuBois said. “It’s never to the women in her life. I get that. So if I had a drink with her, it would be knowing who she is. So, you know, enough time has passed. I don’t have any ill will towards her. Did she set me up? Totally. She totally set me up. It destroyed any potential for a relationship that was there.”

“I’ve enjoyed her company before,” she added of Grammer. “But I would never let her in on a deep level where I would show loyalty to her again.”

In January 2023, Bravo announced that the fourth season of the Real Housewives spinoff would be filmed in Morocco and would star former franchise stars Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi (“Real Housewives of Orange County”), Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Alex McCord (“Real Housewives of New York City”), Caroline Manzo (‘Real Housewives of New Jersey”) and Brandi Glanville and Camille Meyer (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Us Weekly reported at the time.

Allison DuBois Would Have Changed the RHUGT Cast Dynamic

Days into filming RHUGT season 4, People reported that Glanville, 50, and Manzo, 61, both left the show prematurely following an alleged kissing incident. A source told the outlet that Glanville’s alleged advances toward Manzo were “unwanted” and that “physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Peacock and production company Shed Media said they “immediately launched a comprehensive review” and took “appropriate action.”

Glanville broke her silence on the matter in March 2023, explaining in a tweet that after an 18-hour day of shooting both she and Manzo were “very intoxicated.” She demanded to see the footage and defended herself against the backlash that she crossed the line with the RHONJ alum.

“I’m f***ing sick of this narrative,” Glanville wrote. “I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it, It feels like a f***ing set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”

“Those are my statements,” she added. “Yes I’m pissed off. Yes, this is been life f***ing ruining.”

But had DuBois joined the cast, Glanville’s controversial appearance may have been avoided altogether because there would have been too many RHOBH personalities with three women. Regardless, the psychic said she was happy to have dodged the bullet.

“Actually I talked to one of the producers, they liked me, which is nice,” DuBois told Yontef. “So they text me from time to time. One of the producers texted me and she said, ‘it’s a good thing you weren’t here because you were supposed to arrive that day and you would’ve been coming in right when all that was happening.’ So I’m very glad I didn’t go. I don’t wanna be a part of that mess. I just wanna do my readings, help people to heal.”

