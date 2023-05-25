Andy Cohen Shuts Down Major Real Housewives Fan Request

Andy Cohen set the record straight on an ongoing rumor about the Real Housewives franchise. During a fan event in San Francisco, the Bravo host shot down the idea of Real Housewives season set in the City by the Bay, as well as another longstanding fan request.

“We cast here once. We clearly didn’t cast the right people,” Cohen told fans in May 2023 when asked about a “Real Housewives of San Francisco” spinoff, per SF Gate. “And I would say right now, I kinda feel like we’re good. We have 10 franchises.”

While the crowd was disappointed with that answer, Cohen had more bad news when a fan asked if Bravo would ever consider casting a male spinoff featuring Real House Husbands.

“Here’s the thing: Men are very boring,” Cohen replied. “Early on, we cast the ‘House Husbands of Orange County,’ and it was a snooze.”

Andy Cohen Previously Said the Men Can’t Carry a Show

Cohen’s comments about a potential House Husband show come nearly two years after he was first asked about it. According to BravoTV.com, in a 2021 “Ask Andy” segment during a “Watch Watch Happens Live” taping, Cohen revealed that the idea for an all-male version was considered in 2009.

“We did think of doing a House Husbands show,” Cohen admitted. “Early on, we developed a show called ‘The Real Husbands of Orange County’, and we cast a bunch of husbands, and the truth is, guys are kinda boring — no offense. And so… we just, we were like, ‘You know what? We’re not doing this. It was like three years into Orange County.”

But some fans think Bravo should move forward with the male-themed show.

“Andy has the right househusbands for a show now ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#RHONJ,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Maybe some All Star Husbands or just The Jersey Guys,” another agreed.

“Y’all need a show for the gay husbands!!!” another chimed in.

“The husbands show didn’t work because they casted straight men. Snooze!” wrote another. “Revamp this and bring it back with 6 gay married men who are friends and living in one of the cities.”

Andy Cohen Once Teased That He’d Love to Do a House Husbands Ultimate Guys’ Trip

Some of the Real Housewives star’s husbands make regular cameos on their shows. Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky has been regularly seen on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its debut in 2010, and Joe Gorga is actually a paid cast member on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

And while Cohen doesn’t think the guys have what it takes to front a full-fledge spinoff, he once teased he could see them doing a guys’ trip. During an “Ask Andy” segment in October 2022, a fan asked Cohen to list his dream cast for an Ultimate Guys Trip, much like the “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoffs that cast women from rival franchises for a short vacation together.

“Mauricio,” Cohen replied of his cast wish list. “Joe Gorga, Frank Catania… maybe Todd Tucker, maybe Harry Hamlin, maybe PK [Kemsley], yeah.”

Cohen also told the fan that he thought a “Guys’ Trip” with the Bravo men was “a good idea.”

