Andy Cohen Spills Some RHONJ Season 13 Scoop

Andy Cohen spilled some scoop for the new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which is set to premiere sometime in 2023.

Teresa Giudice dropped by the clubhouse to hang out with Cohen where to two chatted about all things — including season 13 of RHONJ — on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Back in August 2022, someone asked Cohen when fans could expect the trailer and he responded, “No time soon.” However, it seems as though the trailer may be right around the corner as Cohen has already started watching the new season and he thinks it’s “excellent.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Said He Has Already Watched 5 Episodes of the New Season of RHONJ

On WWHL, Cohen told Giudice that he’s been watching RHONJ and he’s made it through five full episodes of season 13.

“By the way, [I’m] very excited about the new season of Jersey,” Cohen told Giudice. “I’m five episodes in,” he said. Giudice asked him what he thought of it so far.

“It’s excellent,” he responded. “And the new Housewives are great,” he added. Then, Giudice appeared to jump in and correct Cohen on what he said.

“Housewives?” she asked, seemingly emphasizing his pluralization of the word. Rather than revisit it, Cohen sort of smiled it off and moved right on to something else, either not wanting to get into what Giudice was suggesting or, perhaps, realizing that he may have given away too much.

Later in the episode, Giudice revealed that she’s been rewatching some past episodes.

“It’s so hurtful. It’s so painful. I’m glad I didn’t watch it before, because if I would have watched it, I don’t know what would happened,” she said.

There Is at Least 1 New Full-Time Star on Season 13

So far, there has been a great deal of chatter about what fans will witness when they watch season 13 in regard to a huge disagreement between Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

However, there hasn’t been too much shared about the new women and how they will interact with the rest of the cast. Back in August 2022, Page Six reported that Rachel Fuda joined the cast in a full-time role, taking over for Jackie Godlschneider who has supposedly been demoted to a “friend of.”

Another woman who is rumored to have joined the cast is Jenn Fessler, but it’s unclear if she is in a full-time role or a “friend of” role. Lastly, Danielle Cabral is also thought to be part of season 13, but the extent of her role is also unclear.

Meanwhile, Giudice is returning for her 13th season; she’s the only RHONJ star that has been on the show for all of its 13 seasons. And, her co-star Margaret Josephs recently gave her own bit of season 13 tea in an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“There’s a new lapdog in town,” Josephs said, though she didn’t say who that person is. Page Six suggests that the person Josephs was referring to was Cabral.

“We’re being shady. We’re kidding,” she said, making sure everyone knew that she was just being funny.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals the Word Once Banned on ‘Real Housewives’