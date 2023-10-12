Andy Cohen Met Ubah Hassan’s Mystery Boyfriend

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 is coming to an end, and the October 15 finale is set to send the season off with a bang, as the preview hinted at an argument at Brynn Whitfield’s birthday party over co-star Ubah Hassan’s love life.

In the October 8 episode, Hassan was seen showing castmate Sai De Silva a mystery man on her phone while at a cast event, telling producers in a confessional that, “Sai can keep a secret.” In the finale preview, however, Whitfield is seen telling Hassan “I heard you got a man in Connecticut,” information which she allegedly got from De Silva, whom Hasan claimed was the only person to know about her relationship is a sneak peek of the finale posted to Bravo’s YouTube page on October 9.

In an October 8 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Hassan gave an update on her relationship status and explained why she kept her mystery man a secret from her castmates throughout filming.

See what Hassan had to say below.

Ubah Hassan is Still With Her Mystery Man

Play

Although she wouldn’t reveal who she is dating, Hassan shared in her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance that things were still going well between herself and her man from Connecticut.

Host Andy Cohen shared a fan question with Hassan, asking “Is all the criticism that Jessel [Taank] received from a few of the ladies about her marriage why you decided to keep your new relationship a secret?”

“No, I think I kept it a secret because I’m so tired of every time I meet someone, I want everyone to see, and my dog, and everybody, and then it doesn’t work and I have to go back and tell people it doesn’t work. And I’m so tired of it,” Hassan answered, before revealing that Cohen has actually met her boyfriend.

Fellow WWHL guest Matt Rogers asked what Cohen’s review of Hassan’s boyfriend was, with Cohen saying, “He is very handsome and strong and, yes, formidable.”

Hassan has succeeded in keeping her relationship out of the public eye, making a point not to post any photos of her and her boyfriend on her social media.

Ubah Hassan ‘Went Really Hard’ At Her First Reunion

Hassan also opened up about her first reunion experience during her WWHL visit. After rating the experience a 20 on a scale from 1 to 10, she explained, “I went really hard. And then I broke down. It was a therapy that I never thought I would have in my life, but I felt so much better leaving.”

Cohen asked if the cast went out together after filming, and Hassan revealed that they did not and that she chose to decompress on her own afterward. “I went to get a foot massage for two hours. I got home, like, 1:30 in the morning,” Hassan said, though she added that the group ended the reunion in an amicable place and that they could have gone out for dinner and drinks together.

The two-part RHONY reunion is set to air on October 22 and October 29, following the finale, on Bravo.

