Inside Barbara Walters’ Complicated Relationship With Kathy Hilton’s Family

The death of news legend Barbara Walters has fans recalling some of her biggest interviews. The veteran news anchor and creator of “The View” passed away at her Manhattan home on December 30, 2022, at age 93, The New York Times reported.

Walters’ on-camera career spanned more than 50 years, and she interviewed everyone from Egyptian president Anwar Sadat to Hole frontwoman Courtney Love. She was also known for her hard-hitting questions, and one celeb whose buttons she really pushed was Paris Hilton.

In fact, Walters had a long and complicated relationship with the Hilton family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Barbara Walters Was Friendly With Kathy Hilton

Walters was friendly with Kathy Hilton and her husband, Rick. In 2007, the future “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her daughter, Nicky Hilton, were even in attendance when Walters was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The two were photographed front and center at Walters’ dedication in front of the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.

In a segment on “The View,” the news legend once showed off a Christmas card she received from the Hilton family and told her co-stars, “I like them!”

Walters was also a supportive figure when Hilton’s daughter, Paris, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and breaking probation for a previous DUI charge. After Paris was sentenced to 45 days in jail, Hilton released a statement, which Walters read on “The View.”

According to People, after Hilton said she hoped people would learn from her daughter’s mistakes, Walters described Hilton as her friend of “many years” and as “a very caring mother.” “This is something, obviously, as a mother, it’s horrendous when your child, no matter what, has to go to jail for 45 days,” Walters said, adding that Hilton’s statement about the situation was “strong and very good.”

Barbara Walters Turned Down a 2007 Interview With Paris Hilton

Despite her friendly relationship with Kathy Hilton, one month later after reading her statement, Walters turned down the first post-jail interview with Paris.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, both the “The Simple Life” star and her mom had asked Walters directly for the sitdown. Not only did Kathy Hilton personally reach out to Walters, but her daughter called the news legend at from a pay phone at the jail to request the interview, the outlet reported. Walters ultimately informed patriarch Rick Hilton that she would not do the interview with the jailed heiress.

In an essay for ABC News, Walters recounted her strange conversation with Paris Hilton from jail, revealing that Paris described herself as “a different person” after her incarceration and that she wanted to focus on doing charity work.

“I’m not the same person I was,” Walters quoted Paris as saying. “I used to act dumb. It was an act. I am 26 years old, and that act is no longer cute. It is not who I am, nor do I want to be that person for the young girls who looked up to me. I know now that I can make a difference, that I have the power to do that. I have been thinking that I want to do different things when I am out of here. I have become much more spiritual. God has given me this new chance.”

The Hiltons Were Upset With Barbara Walters in 2011

Play

Paris Hilton 'The View' Interview 2011 Barbara Walters grills Paris Hilton in this 2011 interview on The View. 2022-01-08T07:56:01Z

The Hiltons were frequently a topic on “The View.” but not always in a positive light. In 2008, Walters talked about the “porn flick” Paris did with a boyfriend, Rick Salomon. “It was graphic, to say the least,” Walters said. “I hate to tell you that I saw it, but I did. …I did it as a news person,” she added. After noting that the X-rated video made Paris famous, she began to sing, “After the porno….”

In 2011, Paris and Kathy Hilton were guests on “The View.” At the time, Paris was promoting her new reality show “The World According to Paris,” but the interview was skewed to address the celebrity DJ’s party lifestyle. Walters even called the reality show “frivolous” and said a scene in which Paris complained about doing community service “bothered” her.

After reminding Paris that in the past she’d talked about wanting to focus on charity work, Walters said, “Why not present that side of yourself, if indeed it exists?”

“I just like to joke around,” Paris explained, after confirming that she does charity work “all the time.”

According to Radar Online, after Walters put the Hilton women on the spot, Rick Hilton screamed at producers backstage over the unexpectedly harsh tone of the interview.

But all seemed to be forgiven a decade later. Following Walters’ death, Paris Hilton paid tribute to her on Twitter. “Sad hearing the news about Barbara Walters,” she wrote. “Always loved interviewing with her. She was always kind. Such a trailblazer and icon. Sending my condolences to her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Barbara Walters’ Last Day on ‘The View’