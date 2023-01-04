RHOBH Alum Talks Lisa Vanderpump: ‘Crossing LVP Was Like Pretty Much the End of Me’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave appeared on a December 2022 episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” During the podcast episode, Arroyave shared she believed fans began to turn on her after she had issues with Lisa Vanderpump during season 10. Glanville chimed in she endured similar treatment after she fell out with the “Vanderpump Rules” star. The former model referenced that she was once close to the 62-year-old. Glanville also noted she left RHOBH as a full-time cast member following season 5 after she was no longer aligned with the restaurateur.

“I feel you, like once, I crossed LVP, I was fired after than because I had lost my audience, no one liked – I was the enemy and I agree with you, like you can’t win after that. I had other issues happening but crossing LVP was like pretty much the end of me,” said Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Made Similar Comments About Lisa Vanderpump in 2019

According to People magazine, Glanville shared similar comments about Vanderpump in RHOBH season 9, episode 17. While filming a scene with Denise Richards, the mother of two stated that she had “spent the past three years being punished for crossing her in a way.” The publication noted that Glanville mentioned a moment from season 4 where she alleged that the SUR Restaurant & Lounge urged her to pack gossip magazines that claimed Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky had been unfaithful in her suitcase before a cast trip.

On June 5, 2019, Glanville took to Twitter to reiterate her claims regarding her former co-star.

“My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil,” read the Twitter post.

Brandi Glanville Expressed Interest in Returning to RHOBH in October 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Glanville shared she would be interested in returning to the RHOBH cast. The former Bravo personality joked that the show “need[s]” her. The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant also shared she believed the Bravo series would benefit from some changes.

“I feel like it’s kind of turned into ‘Big Brother’-ish, like where everyone has their final two and that’s not what I want to watch. I want to watch like real life things like happening and not ‘let’s take down one person.’ So I do feel like it could be a little lighter,” said the reality television personality.

Glanville discussed the RHOBH cast during a July 2022 interview with ExtraTV. The reality television personality shared that she is still in contact with a few of her former co-stars.

“I keep in touch with [Lisa] Rinna, I keep in touch with Kyle [Richards], I will always love Kim [Richards], but we’re not talking at the moment, I don’t really know why, but we’re just not. But I will always love her. And I know Erika [Jayne], she’s friendly with me, I know Sutton [Stracke], she’s friendly with me. But as far as keeping in touch, it’s mostly just Rinna and Kyle,” said Glanville.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH has not yet started filming.