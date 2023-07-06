‘Real Housewives’ Star Deletes Photo After it Sparks Concerns Among Fans

A “Real Housewives” star is speaking out after several fans expressed concerns and issued criticism over a new selfie.

“I literally have nothing to my face I lighten my hair and my eyebrows I have red lipstick on & used the portrait app so haters can f*** a duck,” Brandi Glanville tweeted on July 1, 2023, sharing the photo that caused the initial feedback. She later deleted the tweet.

Glanville originally shared the picture on her Instagram feed. In it, she wore a red bra and red lipstick in addition to some winged eyeliner.

“Longest day ever!! Lashes off packing for Vegas to celebrate my love @tommywilliambeauty birthday. See y’all soon,” her caption read. She has since removed the photo from her Instagram grid.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Took to Reddit to Discuss Brandi Glanville’s Photo

Shortly after Glanville shared the selfie on social media, a Reddit thread about it was started. More than 500 comments have since amassed on the platform since a fan prompted a discussion.

“She has aged herself horrifically with all these fillers or whatever she’s got done. She was gorgeous when she was on RHOBH and if she’d just allowed herself to age naturally (albeit with some nips and tucks here and there) she would’ve looked amazing now,” read one comment.

“Her face looks like a mask she’s wearing above her actual face oh lord,” someone else wrote.

“She was such a beautiful woman who destroyed her face with fillers and Botox. I don’t know why women feel the need to do this,” echoed another Redditor.

“Has anyone noticed now that when she is talking her lips and mouth seem to be tight or something. I don’t know if it’s because her lips are over inflated or what. Her speech is even different. I know originally she blamed it on a allergic reaction,” a fourth added.

In a later tweet, Glanville revealed some upcoming plastic surgery plans.

“Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean…comments.Im 50! Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon,” she tweeted on July 4, 2023.

“I think she looks amazing and I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don’t know when because I have to have time for down time &right now luckily I don’t!Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 lbs thats why I looked Prego on UGT and had it sucked out,” she added.

Brandi Glanville Is on the New Season of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Glanville starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time cast member from season 3 through season 5. In 2015, E! News reported that Bravo decided not to renew Glanville’s contract.

In 2022, Glanville was part of the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. In 2023, Glanville was cast on another “Girls Trip” season, this time heading to Marrakech, Morocco.

However, Glanville made headlines when it was reported that she and Caroline Manzo departed just days into filming. Sources tell People magazine that Glanville made “unwanted” advances toward Manzo.

“Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable,” a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Peacock released a statement following the news. “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action,” the statement read.

Both women haven’t been able to say much due to their contracts with Bravo, but Glanville did take to Twitter to share some insight in March 2023.

“I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I’d like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated,” she said.

The new season of the show is likely to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.

