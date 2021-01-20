How Braunwyn Windham-Burke Met Her Girlfriend

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is telling all about her new love interest. Windham-Burke shared with fans that she identifies as a lesbian in an interview with GLAAD on December 2. Later that day, she introduced fans to her girlfriend Kris. Windham-Burke posted a selfie of the two of them with a heart and a rainbow flag on her Instagram Story.

Windham-Burke appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 13. When Cohen asked Windham-Burke how she met her girlfriend Kris, she responded, “On Tinder.” She elaborated saying, “My girlfriends set up a fake account for me, and kind of pre-dated some people. And I met her on Tinder.”

Cohen also asked Windham-Burke, “What was the catalyst for you to publicly come out?” Windham-Burke responded, “There was a photo that TMZ had, and they gave me the consideration to tell the story in my own terms first.”

Windham-Burke Is Hoping to Make Her Marriage Work

Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke have been married for 26 years. The two share seven kids together: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.

“We’re working through this,” Windham-Burke said on Instagram, via People. “We can’t figure this out on our own. This is a lot. We’re a little bit crazy, but this is hard and we’re working it out…I am kind of a jealous person. Sean knows this, we talk about it in therapy. This is actually the biggest thing we’re working on in therapy.”

She added saying, “This is me trying to balance the feelings and emotion of two people I really care about, and I think trying to keep some things private is a big part of that.” Windham-Burke revisited that they have no plans at the moment to divorce.

“We want to have an open marriage and we want to be able to do it honestly and not have our feelings hurt I am very open with him,” she told Us Weekly. “I have big fears of abandonment from when I was a child. So my jealousy, my things, we’re working on them. We’re working on them so that we can get to a healthy place. I do think we’re going to get there. I really do, because we have the communication, we have the trust, we have a great therapist and we both have a similar goal for our future, which is sitting there in Hawaii, watching our grandkids play.”

Sean Burke Has Opened up About Their Marriage

Sean Burke has also revealed his thoughts on their arrangements and his wife’s love life. When asked if he felt hurt by Windham-Burke’s new relationship, he admitted via Instagram per People, “Am I hurt? Yeah, it kind of sucks because it’s hard. [We’re] figuring it out but it sucks.”

Another fan asked Burke if he had plans to start dating again anytime soon. “Am I eventually going to date other people?” he answered, per Reality Blurb. “Um, I don’t know. Probably. [I] don’t know right now.” Windham-Burke chimed in saying, “[It’s] hard to date during a pandemic.”

