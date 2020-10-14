Is Braunwyn Windham-Burke Getting a Divorce?

Recently, fans have been speculating that Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, may be separating. The rumor started when a popular Instagram gossip account, @deuxmoi, posted a blind item about a “current west coast Housewife” in late September.

The blind item posted to @deuxmoi read, “A Real Housewife recently separated from her husband of many years. This one will come as a shock because her solid family life seemed to be a big part of her storyline. Her social media posts seem to be her way to drop hints. She’s focused on ‘hot girl summer,’ her kids and many female friends.”

There’s a rumor that one west coast Housewife has separated from her husband… Fans are speculating #RHOC either Braunwyn or Emily, as both ladies are looking 🔥🔥 lately & are clearly having “hot girl summers.” It would also be a surprise if either split. What do you think?🍊👀 pic.twitter.com/280kcBRULf — Real Housewives Confessionals (@RHConfessionals) September 25, 2020

After the blind was posted, many fans and viewers began to notice that Burke had not posted a photo with her husband in a few months. In the past, Burke has posted a lot of photos of her and her family on her Instagram page, but her husband had seemingly disappeared from her page during the past few months. Instead, Burke had been posting solo shots or photos on vacations with friends.

So, are Burke and her husband headed towards divorce?

Burke Recently Went on Vacation With Her Husband

After all of that speculation, Burke began to post again with her husband on Instagram in early October. It still remains unclear what the exact status of their marriage is right now, but things appear to be going well for the two of them currently. They took a trip to a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Puerto Rico, and Burke posted plenty of photos and Instagram stories with her husband. On October 5, Burke posted a photo of her sitting alongside her husband, writing in the caption, “Always evolving. #makeourownrules.”

Burke also posted another photo to her Instagram page on October 6, suggesting that the couple was doing things “their way.” In the caption, Burke wrote, “2020 is a time to pivot, to take the road less traveled, to decide what really matters. I’m here for it, for all the things. Dress by @galfashion #puertorico #2020 #ourway #changeisgood.”

Burke and Her Husband Have Gone Through Hard Times in Their Marriage Before

If Burke and her husband are going through a hard time in their marriage right now, it certainly isn’t the first time that this has happened to them. Burke has previously admitted to cheating on her husband many years ago. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too,” Burke said during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County aftershow last year, according to Page Six. “We were in two different homes. I went to Hawaii. I took the kids. I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days out of the month.”

However, things got better in their marriage after her husband re-proposed to her and quit his job, according to Page Six. Typically, Burke is very affectionate towards her husband on her social media pages. On July 30, 2019, Burke posted a photo of her husband kissing her on the cheek to Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Love this guy!! Thanks for supporting me through this crazy !!”

Together, the two share seven kids and have been married for nearly 20 years.

READ NEXT: Why Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson Were Let Go From RHOC