Camille Grammer Shares Rare Photo of Son Jude

Camille Grammer shared a rare photo of her son, Jude Gordon Grammer.

In June 2023, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared a photo as her son graduated from high school in California, and fans couldn’t get over how much he looks like his famous father.

Jude is Camille’s son from her marriage to actor Kelsey Grammer. The exes also have a daughter, Mason, 21.

Camille Grammer Said She’s “So Proud” of Her Son Jude

In a post on her Instagram page, Camille shared a series of photos of Jude, 18, on his graduation day. The high school graduate wore a blue graduation gown as he posed for photos with his mom, sister Mason, grandfather, and friends, There was also a candid shot of Jude getting his diploma. In the caption to the post, Camille gave a shoutout to her son’s private Christian school in Santa Monica, California. “Well done Jude!🎓 So proud of you!” she wrote.

In the comment section, fans said Jude is the “spitting image” of his famous dad. Others couldn’t believe how fast he grew up. Jude was only five when his mom first appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Other commenters assumed Jude’s father did not attend the graduation ceremony because he was not in any of Camille’s photos. “Of course HE didn’t show up for his son’s graduation,” one commenter wrote, to which Camille clarified, “Kelsey did go.”

Camille Grammer Revealed What Her Son Will Do Next

Camille’s son seemed to have a good experience at his high school. In the fall of 2022, he made the Head of School’s List with a GPA of 3.8 or higher. He also appeared in a skit at the school’s art festival, per its website.

Some fans wanted to know what Jude plans to do next. When one fan asked. “Where is he going to college?”, Camille replied, “He is going to Emerson College in Boston. He be there with his sister.”

The RHOBH star’s daughter, Mason, daughter studies cinematography and film/video production at the prestigious school and will be a senior next fall.

While she did not reveal what Jude will study at college Camille previously told Page Six that her son was interested in acting. “I know he wants to be like his dad, an actor,” she said in 2018.

She also told The Daily Dish of her son’s aspirations to get into the entertainment field. “My son is a natural character,” she said. “He says he’d like to be an actor. He’s funny, he’s got a great personality, he’s got this natural comedic timing. He doesn’t have to work at it, he just has it, so he might, we’ll see. He’s very funny, he’s got a dry sense of humor, very witty.”

Jude is one of seven children of the “Frasier” actor. In addition to Jude and Mason, Kelsey shares kids Faith, Kelsey, and Auden with his wife Kayte Walsh, and he is the father of Greer and Spencer Grammer, his daughters from exes Barrie Buckner and Doreen Alderman respectively, per People.

