RHONJ Star Says She Was ‘Almost Brainwashed’ to Dislike Melissa Gorga

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Caroline Manzo starred on the Bravo franchise until season 5, which premiered in 2013. Manzo discussed her time on the series during an appearance on the April 7 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge. While recording the podcast episode, the 61-year-old shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s ongoing feud. She revealed that she thinks the “On Display” singer and her sister-in-law will not be able to mend their relationship after years of tension.

Manzo asserted that “Melissa is not wrong.” She also suggested she believes the 44-year-old has “done some crappy things” in response to being treated poorly by Giudice. The former Bravo star also claimed that she received negative information about Melissa before she joined the show’s cast in season 3.

“I remember years and years before TV, before TV, that it would always be something bad said about Melissa, that we were so conditioned to dislike her when we met her,” confided Manzo.

The “Manzo’d with Children” star then shared she “apologized to both [Melissa] and Kathy [Wakile]” for how she treated them.

“We were so conditioned, almost brainwashed to dislike them before we met them that we treated them poorly when they first came on the show. And I apologized to them both since, saying that wasn’t cool but I was conditioned to think that way,” said Manzo.

Caroline Manzo Addressed Jacqueline Laurita’s Claims About Melissa Gorga

According to Page Six, Manzo’s former RHONJ castmate and sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita asserted that Melissa “always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show” in a December 2022 Instagram comment. The publication reported that the “Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage” author stated the claim was false.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Manzo alleged that Melissa did say she “was too old” to be on RHONJ when they were co-stars. She shared she initially took issue with the statement but eventually did not mind the remark.

“I remember her saying it and I remember being bothered for half a second back then. Because I kind of heard it through the door but then when you hear about it now and you think about it back then, it’s a kid talking. It’s a 30 year old kid talking. So I take no offense to it then, I take no offense to it now. It’s silly,” said the mother of three.

During a March 2023 appearance on “New York Live,” Manzo also shared that she does not have a “problem” with Melissa.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Feud With Teresa Giudice

As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, have been at odds with Giudice throughout season 13. Issues escalated when the Gorgas decided to not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding ceremony after events that transpired while filming the season 13 finale.

Melissa discussed her dynamic with Giudice while speaking to Extra in March 2023. The reality television star shared that she is interested in making amends with her sister-in-law as they are “not getting any younger.” She clarified that she and the “Skinny Italian” author “don’t need to be best friends.”

“I don’t want to go to lunch by any means. I don’t want to do any of that yet. I realize that we aren’t there,” stated the 44-year-old.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.