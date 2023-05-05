Caroline Manzo Shares Advice for Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Amid Feud

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Caroline Manzo offered advice to her former castmates, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, in a May 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, Yontef referenced that Giudice has been publicly feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga’s wife. As fans are aware, the relationship between the Gorgas and Giudice worsened after the couple opted to skip her August 2022 wedding because of events that transpired during the RHONJ season 13 finale.

When Yontef asked if Manzo had advice for Giudice and her sister-in-law, she shared she believed the co-stars may benefit from ceasing contact with each other.

“Sometimes you have to know when to just walk away and call it a day. Some things cannot be fixed, right?” said Manzo. “So you can try and try and try and if they don’t want to be fixed, they’re not going to be fixed, so walk away, maybe come back to the table when you’re a little older and a little more mature, who knows, but sometimes you just need to walk away to save the situation.”

The 61-year-old clarified that she is unsure if Giudice will always be estranged from the “On Display” singer.

“It’s very hard to say when you are family because you are always part of each others’ world right?” said Manzo. “So you have to decide at some point whether it’s going to be a forever decision or a right now decision. So maybe it’s the right thing for them to do right now, to just walk away and cool their jets a little bit and see where you land when you come back.”

Melissa Gorga Discussed Her Feud With Her Sister-in-Law in a March 2023 Interview

Melissa Gorga discussed her feud with Giudice in a March 2023 interview with Extra. She mentioned that Giudice did not initially ask her to be a member of her wedding party. The 44-year-old noted that her sister-in-law invited her to be a bridesmaid in season 13, episode 3. However, Gorga declined the offer.

During the Extra interview, the mother of three stated she felt her sister-in-law’s invitation was not genuine.

“You know in her heart, she didn’t want me to be in it,” said the reality television star. “She was kind of, I feel like being pressured at that point because a lot of people were on her for the fact that she has no family in the wedding and she had no family coming to the wedding, so I feel like she was feeling the pressure and so it wasn’t authentic. And you know, I let her off the hook, I was like ‘don’t worry, it’s fine but no, the answer is no.’”

Gorga also described her estrangement from Giudice as “sad” and asserted that she wants her RHONJ castmate “to be so happy.” She clarified that she does not want to continue arguing with the “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again” co-author.

“Sometimes it’s just toxic and it’s like at what point do you say ‘okay, I’m done with the back and forth.’ I just want to make it better at this point to the – I want to be able to be in the same room, I want to be able to say hello, have my kids feel comfortable without all of the toxic hate. Are we there right now? No, but I would love to get there,” said Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About the Gorgas in February 2023

Giudice suggested mending her relationship with the Gorgas was not her priority during a February 2023 interview with E! News. She shared that her ongoing feud with her brother and sister-in-law has been “really hurtful.”

“Right now, I’m working on my — you know, I’m just worrying about myself and my family and I just need time to heal,” said the mother of four.