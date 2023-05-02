Caroline Manzo Opens Up About Her RHONJ Regrets

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo spoke about her time on the Bravo series during the May 1 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. As fans are aware, the RHONJ star made her debut on the series during its first season and exited the show following season 5. While recording the podcast episode, Manzo revealed what she regretted about her time as an RHONJ star. She shared that she does not agree with her past clothing, makeup, and hair choices.

“My god, do you have five hours? I regret a lot of things,” shared the reality television star. “I regret a lot of fashion choices. I regret a lot of makeup choices and hair choices because I never thought of myself of being talent, TV, kind of thing, so I would be like alright I’ll wear this today. It’s like getting up on a Saturday morning, putting it on because it’s comfortable and you’re looking it on TV like what the h*** was I thinking? Tons of that.”

Manzo also noted she was not always patient with her co-stars when filming RHONJ.

“As far as behavior, sure, there were times that I was short with people because I was aggravated, stuff like that,” stated the mother of three. “I don’t take anything back, if I ever said anything, I meant it, you know, so sure, over five years on that, there’s plenty of moments that you kind of want to take back but it goes with the whole package.”

Caroline Manzo Revealed if She Would Return to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

While recording the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast episode, Manzo shared her favorite memories from filming RHONJ. She revealed she appreciated being able to go on trips with her family and to appear on talk shows.

“I think that there’s a lot of positive memories, just being able to travel the way we did as a family and just for myself, just meeting these icons and being a judge on Miss America and walking out to the ‘Jay Leno Tonight Show,’ like who does things like that?” stated Manzo.

However, despite having some enjoyable moments on the show, Manzo asserted she is not interested in rejoining the cast. She also claimed she was asked to come back to the Bravo franchise for RHONJ season 13.

“That ship has sailed. It’s fine, it’s a good ship to be on … Listen I have had many opportunities. You know, this past season, another one. But at this point? No,” said the 61-year-old.

Manzo shared similar comments in an April 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the mother of three asserted that she would “never” come back to RHONJ. She also shared that she has been asked “multiple times over the years” to rejoin the show’s cast.

“It was something that I was done with and I was happy to be done with. For me to come back it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from,” said Manzo.

Caroline Manzo Discussed Her Current Project

Manzo is currently starring in her cooking show, “Food, Love, and Chaos with Caroline Manzo.” The reality television star discussed her experience working on the YouTube series in an April 2023 interview on “New York Live.” She revealed that several of her guest, including Isaac Mizrahi, have expressed excitement that they are cooking in Manzo’s kitchen, which was often featured on RHONJ and her spin-off series, “Manzo’d with Children.”

“That’s what is shocking to me, the amount of people that are excited to come to my house and cook. I never expected it … I think they are so used to seeing the kitchen because so much of my time on television was based in my kitchen,” said Manzo.