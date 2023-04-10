Caroline Manzo Gives Update on if She Will Return to Real Housewives

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Caroline Manzo joined the series during its first season. The reality television star exited the Bravo franchise after season 5. She later starred in her spin-off series “Manzo’d with Children,” which aired for three seasons.

Manzo will be featured in the fourth season of the Peacock series, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” However, the mother of three removed herself from the show before production wrapped because of an experience involving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville, per Page Six. While recording the April 7 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Manzo revealed fans should “never” expect her to appear on RHUGT or RHONJ again.

“Never. Never. Never,” asserted the reality television star.

Manzo acknowledged that rumors have circulated that she would rejoin the RHONJ cast in recent years. She then shared that she was approached to come back several times, including “last season.”

“It was something that I was done with and I’m happy to be done with it. I walked away for a reason, for me to go back, I always said for me to go back it would have to be something — a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from… And I have been offered a lot of money in like the real world I guess but it was just never anything that was worth it for me to go back to that. So now, no,” explained Manzo.

Caroline Manzo Shared Why She Decided to Leave RHONJ

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Manzo explained why she decided to leave RHONJ after season 5. She shared that she did not enjoy that the drama continued even when the cameras were down. She stated that “it just became something that was non-stop.”

“It changed the dynamic in my house because, you girls know as well as I do, when you finish filming, that doesn’t mean it isn’t over. That’s when the phone calls start,” asserted the 61-year-old.

She also shared she believed her castmates were fine with betraying her in the name of fame.

“You have the people that are obsessed with the fame and, you know, getting their moment or their face on the magazine cover that will do anything to take you down, as long as they shine,” said Manzo.

The former RHONJ personality shared similar comments about a potential RHONJ comeback while speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022. She shared that Bravo producer Andy Cohen is aware of what she would need to appear in another RHONJ season.

“I’m 61 years old, I do what makes me happy, I left the show because I wasn’t happy. I’m not going back if I continue to not be happy,” stated the mother of three.

Caroline Manzo Addressed Brandi Glanville’s Tweets

Page Six reported that a source told the publication Glanville “put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area” while she was clothed during the production of RHUGT season 4. On March 30, Glanville addressed the allegations on Twitter. She claimed the alleged encounter was “at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party.” The 50-year-old also asserted she and “Caroline were very intoxicated.” In a separate tweet, Glanville mentioned that she starred in RHUGT season 2.

“I’m f****** sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it. It feels like a f**** set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine,” wrote Glanville.

Manzo addressed the former RHOBH star’s tweets during the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

“That statement is disappointing to me, you know, I don’t want to talk too much about it because I’m going through a lot with it and I’m processing it all,” said Manzo.

Caroline Manzo Shared Information About Her ‘Tough’ Exterior

In a December 2022 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Manzo acknowledged she is known for her “tough” exterior. She shared that she describes herself as “the toughest marshmallow you will ever meet.” She also revealed her past experiences have caused her to not want to “hurt people.”

“I’ve had so many things in my life that most people would crumple over happen. Those things from a very young age. Those things only made me stronger. So through the experiences, and one day I’ll talk about them because I think it could help people, I’ve learned one thing, I can’t knowingly and willingly hurt somebody,” stated Manzo.