RHONJ Alum Criticizes Jackie Goldschneider: ‘I’m Mortified for Her’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about Jackie Goldschneider during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. As fans are aware, Goldschneider joined the RHONJ cast during season 9. The mother of four was demoted to a “friend of” role for the show’s upcoming thirteenth season.

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, Yontef mentioned that Goldschneider and a few other Bravo stars, including Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Tiffany Moon, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke donated items for an Instagram giveaway, hosted by CJ Sykes of the “Weekly Scoop with CJ” podcast. DePaola shared she had an issue with Goldschneider’s decision to contribute a signed picture of herself. She asserted the RHONJ star’s choice of donation was “absolutely cringe.”

“Who in the world do you think you are thinking that a signed picture of you is a gift? Give me a break, you’ve got to be kidding me,” stated DePaola. “You know what, step away girl. If you don’t have anything that you are promoting, I get it. Not everybody does, you do a signed picture of yourself? I would be mortified, I would be mortified to say that I’m giving — I don’t even know what more to say about that. I’m mortified for her.”

Yontef chimed in he believed Goldschneider should have “donate[d] a lunch for two people” or offered fans a “15 minute Zoom where [they] can ask private questions” about RHONJ.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About RHONJ Season 13 in August 2022

During an August 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Goldschneider teased information about the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ. She noted that Teresa Giudice has been in a public feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, since they decided to skip her August 6 wedding. The reality television personality shared she understood why the Gorgas did not attend the nuptials.

“Knowing the lead up to making that decision I was not shocked at all. I completely understand and support their decision to not attend the wedding. It was the right decision for them for sure,” asserted Goldschneider.

The Bravo personality clarified that she is in a good place with Giudice and enjoyed being a guest at her wedding.

Jackie Goldschneider Shared Her Thoughts About Melissa Gorga

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Goldschneider shared that she does not want to be involved in Melissa and Giudice’s feud. She explained that she would like to maintain her relationship with both of her co-stars.

“I don’t want to cause any rifts when I’m not in the middle of the fight. It’s hard for all of us to walk that line,” said Goldschneider.

The RHONJ personality went on to say that she shows her support toward Melissa by spending time with her.

“We call each other, I check in on her, we go out to dinner, we have a real, real friendship outside of the show, so I think she knows there is no doubt that I’m her friend,” said the former lawyer.

RHONY season 13 is set to premiere on February 7, 2023.