Denise Richards & NeNe Leakes Set to Co-Star in New Movie

Some “Real Housewives” stars join the show with established acting careers, while some find acting opportunities as a result of their time on the show. Now, two stars from opposite coasts are set to join together in a new acting project, as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes were cast in a new movie for the Lifetime network.

According to People, the movie is called “Hunting Housewives” and will follow Richards, Leakes, Kym Johnson-Herjavec (from “Dancing With the Stars”), and actress Melyssa Ford as they work to survive in the wilderness following a plane crash.

“Hunting Housewives” premieres on Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime.

Denise Richards Shared First-Look Photos From ‘Hunting Housewives’

Richards took to Instagram on February 1 to give fans a first look at stills from the new movie. The shots showed the cast members in different parts of the movie. In some photos, they’re looking glammed up and ready for a “Real Housewives” event, while in others they’re covered in dirt and sitting together in the woods.

Fans took to Richards’ post to share their thoughts on the announcement and excitement for the new movie.

“2 of my favourite housewives @neneleakes and @deniserichards so excited to see you ladies thrive outside of the housewife franchise! Keep on going Queens!” one fan commented.

“I cant wait Since the Realhouswives are boring the hell out of me!” another fan added.

“Why did I think that was Kathy Hilton? In the middle with the red dress,” a third user wrote, mistaking Johnson-Herjavec for former RHOBH Friend of Kathy Hilton.

“Please let Denise be as loopy as she was on her last housewives episode!! Upside down coat!! ❤️😂,” another fan added.

Garcelle Beauvais Wins Award for Her Lifetime Movie ‘Black Girl Missing’

Richards’ RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais debuted her Lifetime movie “Black Girl Missing” on season 13 of the series. Beauvais not only starred in the film but served as an Executive Producer helping bring the story to life. In a January 8 Instagram post, Beauvais shared some of the fruits of her labor with fans, as she shared that her movie had taken home a trophy at the 2023 Astra Awards.

“WOW!!!! So this happened tonight @hollywoodcreativealliance thank you! Best broadcast Network cable tv movie […] #blackgirlmissing thank you to our wonderful cast & crew and everyone who supported our film 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽,” Beauvais wrote in her post’s caption.

Fans and friends alike were thrilled for Beauvais, sending her congratulations in the comment section.

“👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ So proud of you of you!!! 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌,” Kathy Hilton wrote.

“Love this for you!!!!” Sutton Stracke commented.

“I’m so happy we met! Big fan over here and BIG congrats for the win tonight! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” Kristin Chenoweth. Beauvais included a selfie of her and the stage and screen star in her post.

