Denise Richards Reacts to Unflattering Photos of Her Posted Online

Denise Richards had some words for the paparazzi who snapped photos of her at the airport.

The 50-year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been busy with work — she just scored a big-screen film role in the upcoming movie “Junkyard Dogs,” among other projects, per Deadline — but she wasn’t thrilled when pap pics turned up online that showed her wearing a Guns “N Roses sweatshirt, sneakers, a face mask, and no makeup as she returned to Los Angeles on a flight from Canada.

Photos posted by the Daily Mail described Richards as “dressed casually with no makeup and her blonde hair disheveled.” The outlet also claimed that the former Bravo star was “saddened” by recent claims about her personal life.

Richards Reacted To the Photos With a Lengthy Instagram Post

It didn’t take long for Richards to post a close-up photo of herself to her Instagram page, which showed her looking a little weary. In the caption, the mom of three wrote that she was happy to be back home after flying in from Toronto. Richards revealed that she endured a “whirlwind shoot” at multiple locations but clarified that she loves her work as an actress.

She then added a disclaimer about her personal life, as well as her getting “caught” looking less than glamorous.

“Over the many years…whether I’m filming or doing live talk shows, with lots of stuff in the media… it was painful, humiliating at times, and challenging,” she wrote. “However, I was raised to show up, be professional, & suck it up buttercup, give 150 percent & park the crapola outside the door. And that is what I do. At least I try my best to do.”

Fans know that Richards has been dealing with some drama with her eldest daughter Sami. The teen recently moved out of Denise’s house to live with her dad, actor Charlie Sheen, after claiming her mom’s house was an “abusive household.”

In her Instagram post, the former “RHOBH” star did not elaborate on her personal challenges, but she did sarcastically address the photos of her at the airport.

“And yes…,” Richards wrote, tagging the tabloid. “ I just landed after working long days. Maybe I should start having my glam done on my flights & my glam done going to the grocery store. Starting to see why I should. Kinda over seeing crappy pics of myself. I get it.”

In the comment section, the “Wild Things” alum received support from fans and celebrity friends.

“U always look AMAZING my friend!” wrote pal Scout Masterson. “Whether you’re picking up dog s*** or doing a photo shoot. You are stunning!!”

“You are AMAZING AND APPRECIATED for always ‘keepin it real with class!’” added actress Erika Eleniak. “I am so sick and tired of the whole bs of the standards that WOMEN in the film industry are held to ( INHUMAN AND IMPOSSIBLE) I am definitely considering dedicating my next podcast season solely to what women in Hollywood ACTUALLY go through. KEEP BEING YOU and inspiring the rest of us.”

Richards Was Once Called a ‘Ragamuffin’ By One of Her ‘RHOBH” Co-Stars

While “The Real Housewives” are known for their glam, during her two seasons on the show Richards often preferred to dress down. She sometimes showed up to cast events wearing jeans and casual shirts. In one memorable scene, veteran “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards called Denise a “ragamuffin” for the way she dressed. Kyle later said she regretted the name-calling, but explained she did not mean the word as an insult.

Kyle told Us Weekly that the word “ragamuffin” was something her mother used to say to her when she was a kid.

“I said it in a not nice tone, that’s what I regret,” Kyle told the outlet. “But the word, honestly, my mom used to always, you know, call me a little ragamuffin. … It wasn’t like a horrible word, you know what I mean?”

