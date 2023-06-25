RHONJ OG Buys Incredible California Mansion: PHOTOS

A star from the first seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is living large in California.

Original RHONJ star Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin recently purchased a sprawling $16.9 million home just outside of Santa Barbara in Montecito, California, as reported by The Dirt on June 20, 2023.

The outlet noted that the original real estate listing described the mansion as “Montecito’s most coveted offering.” Other Montecito residents include Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, per Harper’s Bazaar, so the Cantins are in good company.

Dina Manzo’s New Home Has Ocean Views

Manzo’s new Tuscan home is 6,000 square feet and includes separate maid’s quarters and a motor court. The renovated home, built in 1994, features five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, multiple fireplaces, and a marble bathroom and a private balcony attached to the primary suite, which also has a view of the ocean. There are also stone patios and a pool/spa area surrounded by olive trees.

Fans reacted to photos of Manzo’s new home on social media. Several called it “stunning.”

“Damn she went rich rich. Good for her! That is the Creme of the Ca coast, gorgeous,” one commenter wrote.

“Finally a NJ girl with taste in homes!!!!” another added.

“Good for them. Get away from those crazy jersey ladies & live the quiet beach life,” a third chimed in.

Dina Manzo Cantin Moved to California Nearly a Decade Ago

It’s actually been a while since Manzo left those “crazy Jersey ladies.” After starring in two seasons of RHONJ in 2009 and 2010 she took a several-season break then returned for season 6 in 2014 before making a move to the West Coast.

In 2015, Manzo told Entertainment Tonight that she was always drawn to California. “You know, I always felt like I was a California girl stuck in New Jersey,” she said. “Every time I came here, it felt like home.”

Manzo first moved to Malibu after her divorce from her first husband Tommy Manzo, She admitted that the move was spawned by her wanting to start a new life following her breakup.

According to BravoTV.com, Manzo first rented a mid-century ranch in Malibu when she made her move to the West Coat. She also gave fans a tour of the oceanside Malibu abode she lived in a video for Glam Inc’s Haute Havens. “I just came here to kind of chill out while things were settling back in New Jersey and decided I actually want to live here now,” she said at the time.

Manzo also said she was drawn to the view from the tiny home. “It’s all about the view here,” she said. “Very different from where I lived in New Jersey. You know this house is probably a quarter of the size of my closet.”

She then showed off the private deck with a view of the ocean and mountainside. “It’s so amazing,” she said. “Every morning I come out and I drink my hot water with lemon and I watch, and there’s whales and dolphins and I love it out here it’s just so beautiful.”

After marrying entrepreneur Dave Cantin in 2017, Manzo lived in a $3.5 million modern farmhouse in San Juan Capistrano, per Bravo. The 4,400-square-foot home was located in a gated equestrian community and featured a bright blue kitchen with terra cotta tiles, and a pool complete with a fountain, a hot tub, and a view of the stables.

