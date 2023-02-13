Dolores Catania Says She ‘Wanted to Throw Things’ During Argument With Castmate

The thirteenth season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiered on February 7, 2023. In the premiere episode, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania had tense interactions. Aydin noted that she did not feel supported by Catania while she was feuding with Margaret Josephs. The 52-year-old shared she was frustrated by her castmate as she believes she was “a good friend” to her. Their issues intensified during a charity calendar shoot at Catania’s house. The mother of two confronted Aydin after she was made aware that she was talking about her during the photo shoot. Following the heated encounter, Aydin left Catania’s home while insulting her.

During a February 2023 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, alongside her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell, Catania disclosed she was tempted to physically fight Aydin while filming season 13, episode 1. She explained that she has previously gotten “violent” in similar situations. She shared that she was encouraged by Connell’s presence to respond calmly.

“I have somebody in my life that off-camera takes a lot of heat off of me. I’ve been divorced 25 years and I’ve raised two kids by myself and I’ve had a lot of responsibilities on my plate and sometimes there was a lack of patience for things, because of everything that I had on top of me, so I was able to let somebody – it might have saved Jennifer’s life, this season that I had somebody,” shared the reality television personality.

The mother of two explained that she felt supported by Connell during her argument with Aydin.

“If you know in that scene, he stands behind me and he puts his hand on my back and I was like I wanted to throw things, I wanted to run out the door after her, and I wanted to get a hold of her, but you know what, it felt good — not when I rewatched it though, I was sweating. That was okay, I can’t say that I was able to be like that in the past,” said the RHONJ star.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Her Issues With Jennifer Aydin

While speaking to E! Insider in February 2023, Catania mentioned her issues with Aydin. She shared that they did have a conversation about their relationship while filming RHONJ season 13. She clarified that she believes she and the mother of five “should have had a sit down a long time before [they] did.”

“I don’t like dragging other people into my arguments. I don’t like going to someone to validate myself. If I have a problem with someone it’s between me and them and I want to sit down, not on a platform, not a crowded room, let’s just sit down,” explained Catania.

Jennifer Aydin Says She’s in a ‘Better Place’ With Dolores Catania

During a February 2023 “New York Live” interview, Aydin asserted that she is “in a much better place” with Catania.

“I feel like with any type of relationship as long as both parties are willing to make amends there’s hope,” shared the reality television star.

Aydin then stated that she had a good relationship with Catania “in real life.” However, she has gotten upset by comments Catania has made about her on RHONJ.

“On camera, when I would see certain things that she said that were hurtful to me, I would kind of just let it slide because we were such great friends then it became a build up and I was like ‘you know what you can’t treat me like that’ and she didn’t like that,” explained the 45-year-old.