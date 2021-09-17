Erika Girardi’s Attorney Responds to Bethenny Frankel’s Claims

As “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi once said, “Go be offended at your own life.” And now, that’s what her attorney is telling Bethenny Frankel.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Frankel alleged that Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, owed her late fiancé, Dennis Shields, $500,000. Frankel also alleged that she knew about Girardi’s shady financials for over four years, claiming that it was the “worst kept secret” in Hollywood. Now, Girardi’s attorney is speaking out about Frankel’s claims.

“Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika,” Giardi’s attorney, Evan Borges, told Page Six on September 17, 2021.

Borges continued, “To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis [Shields], who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through three. She then returned for seasons seven through 11.

Frankel Spoke out About the Podcast After It Aired

This convo was on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface,re: her ex,who mine knew well. I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic.The pod wasn’t about her as I don’t speak on what I don’t know @justbpodcast https://t.co/hdfLbdzK95 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 16, 2021

After the podcast episode aired, Frankel took to her Twitter to clarify some things that she had said about Giardi.

“This convo was on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface, re: her ex, who mine knew well,” Frankel wrote on September 16, 2021. “I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic. The pod wasn’t about her as I don’t speak on what I don’t know @justbpodcast.”

In response, a few of Frankel’s fans seemed to admire her honesty about the situation.

“LOL you blew the lid off the whole show that everyone has been lying the entire season,” one user wrote. “They knew & you told them. No wonder the ‘OMG’ faces were such overacting exaggerations.” Another fan wrote, “Thanks for being honest about what you know. It was a very interesting podcast. These ‘celebrities’ on these shows get so caught up in their egos they don’t care who they hurt as long as they are bringing the wealth (often fake) and drama.”

Girardi Will Open up About Her Legal Troubles During the RHOBH Season 11 Reunion

According to Andy Cohen himself, Girardi will open up about her ongoing legal troubles and divorce during the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” Cohen revealed about Girardi during a September 13, 2021 episode of his radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Cohen continued, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Rumored to Be Getting a Big Cast Shakeup