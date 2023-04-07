RHOBH Star Weighs in on Season 13 Dynamic in Light of Cast Changes

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna confirmed she was exiting the series in January 2023. The “Melrose Place” actress spoke about departing the Bravo franchise in a February 2023 interview on “The Talk.” She shared that she believes the remaining RHOBH cast members will be “fine” without her presence in the upcoming thirteenth season. She then quipped that the series “might be a little boring” in her absence.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in March 2023, Rinna’s friend and former co-star, Erika Jayne, revealed that she agreed with the “Days of Our Lives” actress’ assessment of the show’s season 13 dynamic.

“In spots, yes, she’s not wrong. Not all boring but some. Yeah for sure,” said the “Pretty Mess” singer.

Jayne also asserted that Rinna is “irreplaceable.” She noted, however, that the current season 13 cast is not afraid to confront each other.

Erika Jayne Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Sutton Stracke

In the Access Hollywood interview, Jayne mentioned her relationship with Sutton Stracke. As fans are aware, Stracke was at odds with the 51-year-old throughout season 12. She suggested that she does not want to continue being adversaries with the “Chucky” actress.

“Things move on, because life moves on and because you have to want to turn the page. And you have to go forward,” said Jayne.

Stracke discussed her dynamic with Jayne in a separate March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. She shared she believes she and Jayne “got tired” of arguing with each other.

“I think we got worn out. You know, we’re both Southern and we just were like ‘uh, can we just please stop,’” said the Georgia native.

Stracke also shared that she disagreed with Rinna’s belief that the new season of RHOBH will be “boring.”

“No, I mean we’re all dynamic women. So we are all not boring,” asserted the fashion designer.

Garcelle Beauvais Reacted to Lisa Rinna’s Comment that She & Sutton Stracke Will ‘Have to Show Up & Work’ in Season 13

Rinna spoke about Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais in a January 2023 interview with Interview Magazine. The 59-year-old revealed that she believes “Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time [in season 13] because they’re going to have to show up and work” in wake of her exit. She went on to say that she “did a lot of work” to move the storyline along on the show. She suggested that she believes Stracke and Beauvais are too focused on being liked by the audience to create necessary drama with their castmates.

“If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question,” stated Rinna. “Who’s doing the work? Who’s going to say, ‘I heard you said this about me.’ Who’s going to do that? You tell me. Who’s going to do that over there?”

Beauvais reacted to Rinna’s Interview Magazine remarks in a February 2023 episode of “Sherry.” She suggested that she took issue with her former co-star’s belief that she and Stracke have not done “the work” on RHOBH.

“B**** I’ve been showing up. I’ve been showing up that’s why you know me and Sutton are considered the favorites,” said Beauvais.

The “Coming to America” star then shared that she believed Rinna’s presence was significant on RHOBH for eight seasons.

“You know what I’m going to give her credit, she definitely came on the show and made her mark but now it’s time for new,” stated the mother of three.