Erika Jayne Missing From Cast Pic, Skips RHOBH Dinner in Spain

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are in Spain, but one of them skipped out on a group filming event.

On May 2023, cast members Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley traveled to Barcelona, Spain, for what appears to be their final group trip for season 13. But in later photos posted to Instagram, Erika Jayne was MIA from a dinner scene that was filmed at a restaurant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Was the Only RHOBH Star Missing From the Dinner

The RHOBH cast members have been sharing photos from their Spain trip on social media. In one pic posted to Instagram, the Bravo stars were seen walking hand in hand along a pier, and another showed them all playfully posing alongside a Spanish guitar player on an umbrella-adorned street.

But when leaked photos and videos showed the group filming a dinner scene at Les Quinze Nitz restaurant in Barcelona, Erika Jayne was nowhere in sight.

Kemsley later shared a pic of the cast posing at the outdoor eatery. In the photo, the RHOBH cast posed wearing fancy dresses, but Erika was missing from that pic as well.

Fans reacted to ask what happened to “The Pretty Mess” singer, with some wondering if she was demoted to a “friend of” the cast. Others came up with other scenarios.

“Did Erika Jayne get stopped at the border?” one fan cracked.

And others wondered if Erika had to fly back to the United States to work on her Las Vegas residency. According to Variety, Erika’s “Bet it All on Blonde” residency kicks off on August 25, 2023, at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

“Ummm where is Erika?” one fan asked. “This has been a thing in a couple of photos but I think she shows up later because she’s doing a residency in Vegas so I think rehearsals?” another speculated.

“Maybe she had to go back to LA earlier,” another agreed. “She was with them in the morning.”

Heavy has reached out to Erika Jayne’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

This Isn’t the First Time Erika Jayne Went Missing From an RHOBH Cast Trip

The trip to Spain is the second big cast trip of the RHOBH season. In March 2023, the women traveled to Las Vegas, but Erika went missing there, too. After Kemsley posted a pic of her posing with Richards, Stracke, Beauvais, and Minkoff at Resorts World Las Vegas and wrote, “5 out of 6 in Vegas #rhobh,” fans reacted to the fact that Erika was missing.

Richards then posted the same pic as well as a second version with a GIF of Erika edited in. “Girls trips are always a gamble 🎲 🎰,” Richards captioned the pic. “ Thank you @crystalkungminkoff for superimposing @theprettymess who had stepped away.”

It’s also unclear why Erika stepped away from that RHOBH cast’s Sin City outing, but some viewers reacted to say they thought maybe she was no longer part of the RHOBH cast.

