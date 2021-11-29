Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Engaged to Alex Manos

Kyle Richards will soon be in wedding planning mode.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, has just announced her engagement. Farrah, 33, shared a series of photos to Instagram as she posed with her fiancé, Alex Manos. The luxury relater flashed her large diamond ring as the couple sat in front of a cake decorated with the message, “Congratulations Farrah & Alex.”

“Beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos,” Farrah captioned her post.

“My heart is bursting. Love you both,” Kyle wrote in the comment section.

Several other RHOBH stars also reacted to the engagement news. Former series star Teddi Mellencamp posted a heart emoji, and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, “So excited for you both!”

Other commenters offered congratulations to Kyle.

“Looks like you got your wish! You’re planning a wedding!!” one fan wrote to the Bravo star.

You can see Farrah’s engagement photos below:

Kyle Richards Has Been Waiting For Farrah to Get Married & Have Kids

Farrah is Kyle’s daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. The “Halloween” star was just 19 when she married her first husband and she gave birth to Farrah soon after, on October 31 1988. Kyle has been waiting a long time to throw a wedding for her daughter – and she wants to plan a baby shower, too.

In early 2021, Kyle, 52, told The Daily Dish that she wanted Farrah to get married while she was young so she can be “a young grandmother.”

“That’s the obvious next move,” Kyle added. “I am waiting for her to take that next step of her life.”

Kyle added that she is sometimes envious of seeing her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, with their grandchildren.

“I’m not having any more of my kids, can someone else give me a baby now?” the mom of four joked. “I’m really waiting for that day.”

Kyle added that she wants to have a baby shower for herself when Farrah finally starts a family.

“I told her I’m going to have a shower and everything for myself, too,” Kyle dished. “I want to celebrate, too. I think that should be a thing. Let them have their moment and then we’ll have one, too. And then I’m going to have all the car seats, the cribs, and all those things.”

Kyle Previously Gushed About Farrah’s Man

Farrah’s fiancé Alex is an entrepreneur and owner of Beverly Hills Car Club. While his Instagram page is filled with photos of luxury and classic cars, in honor of Farrah’s most recent birthday he shared photos of them dressed up for Halloween at his longtime love’s annual “Farrahween” bash.

“Every day with you is a blessing, you are so supportive, loving and I love spending time together because each day with you is a treat,” Alex captioned the pics.

In another post, Alex called Farrah his “queen.”

On a season 10 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle was seen talking about Farrah’s longtime love in a scene set at a jewelry store. As Farrah tried in a diamond ring, Kyle quipped, “Oh, you look good with a wedding ring. Do you think you and Alex will get married?”

Farrah said that she hoped so. In a confessional interview, Kyle later raved about Farrah’s man.

“I love him by the way. I really do,” Kyle said of Alex, per BravoTV.com. “She has a great boyfriend. He’s so smart, cute, ambitious.”

She added that after throwing Farrah a huge 30th birthday party, she hoped the next big celebration would be wedding-related.

“The next party I throw for her, better be an engagement dinner,” Kyle said. “I want Farrah to get married while I’m young and I can be a young grandmother.”

READ NEXT: Inside Kyle Richards’ Stunning Encino Home