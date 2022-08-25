RHOBH Star’s Teen Son Releases Statement Amid Brutal Online Bullying

Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax Nilon, has issued a plea to social media users.

The 14-year-old twin son of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, has been the victim of brutal bullying online.

The fan account The Bravo Chicks shared screenshots after Jax’s Instagram comment section was spammed with cruel comments about his mom and older brother, Oliver, who has battled substance abuse in the past. Some fans think the abusive comments came from bots.

According to Page Six, Jax showed his followers some of the messages that called his family “immigrants” and accused his mom of bringing “race” into everything. Some called Beauvais an “uneducated,” “D-list actress.”

After one troll told Jax, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, “ the teen labeled the comment with, “This is too far,” Page Six shared.

After his account was spammed, Jax posted to his Instagram story with, “I’m a f***ing 14 year old leave me alone please,” according to TooFab. The teen has since issued a lengthy statement to thank fans for their support and ask others to just leave him alone.

Jax Nilon Changed His Instagram Account to Private & Had His Mom Post His Message to Fans

On her Instagram story on August 24, 2022, Beauvais posted a message from her son after he changed the settings on his Instagram to “Private.”

“From Jax…,” the message read. “Well I’d first like to start off saying that I’m still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

“I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama,” Jax continued of RHOBH. “I just want to be a normal kid. The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point. The constant support from everyone makes it more tolerable. However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.“

Jax also thanked all of the fans who have left him positive comments.

After the post was shared on Bravo fan accounts, fans showed suppprt for the teen.

“So sad that he has to deal with this. He should just be enjoying his childhood,” one fan wrote.

“So sad that this young man is forced to adjust his life because of middle-aged bullies. And he handled it with class, just like his Mom. Someone please stop the madness,” another wrote.

Several RHOBH Stars Told Social Media Trolls to Leave the Kids Alone

Several RHOBH co-stars have already spoken out about the horrific comments that were posted on Jax’s IG.

“What I was just sent about [Garcelle Beauvais’] son is disgusting and unacceptable.,” co-star Lisa Rinna wrote on her Instagram story on August 23. “The kids – all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

“LEAVE THEM ALONE!” wrote Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Not OK!” wrote Dorit Kemsley.

“Disgusting and unacceptable!!” added RHOBH star Kathy Hilton.

Beauvais also posted to Instagram to say, “This has to stop! They’re just kids!”

A statement was also posted to the official Bravo TV Instagram account, asking social media users to “refrain” from targeting Bravo cast members and their families with “harmful rhetoric.”

