RHOBH Alum Criticizes Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke’s Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

Several Bravo personalities attended Paris Fashion Week, held during the week of January 17, 2023. For instance, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Sutton Stracke traveled to France for the event. While in Paris, Stracke spent time with former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. The Georgia native uploaded a picture on Instagram that showed her posing with Vanderpump in what appears to be a restaurant. Stracke’s RHOBH castmate Garcelle Beauvais commented on the post, writing, “Yes!”

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave suggested she disapproved of Stracke’s Instagram post with Vanderpump.

“What I don’t particularly love is this Sutton and Garcelle doing the most to show that they are in pictures with her, I’m like you were never on the show with her,” said the reality television personality.

She went on to say that she does not believe Stracke and Beauvais have a genuine friendship with Vanderpump. She also suggested that she thinks the RHOBH stars will regret trying to become close to the restaurateur.

“Sutton and Garcelle trying to create this narrative that they are so close with LVP, all I want to say to them is yeah I was there too, good f****** luck. The last joke is on them once that comes out,” stated Arroyave.

Kyle Richards Commented on Whether She Believes Lisa Vanderpump Will Return to RHOBH

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked her guest, RHOBH star Kyle Richards, about Stracke’s Instagram post and inquired if she believed it was indicative that Vanderpump could return to the Bravo franchise. The “Halloween Ends” star explained that she thinks Stracke just happened to run into the “Vanderpump Rules” star while in Paris.

“I haven’t talked to Sutton since I saw the pictures she posted but I think they probably really just bumped into her in Paris, but there are a lot of Housewives there right now,” said Richards.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared She Would Not Like to Return to RHOBH

While speaking to ExtraTV in May 2022, Vanderpump shared that she is not interested in returning to the RHOBH cast.

“I have no plans to, I mean, Andy [Cohen] said the door is always open, but it’s not something I would want to be involved with right now, especially with what’s going on over there. I’ll pass… You can never say never but never right now,” said the 62-year-old.

During the ExtraTV interview, Vanderpump spoke about the tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which will premiere on February 8, 2023. She explained that “most of [the cast] have grown up a lot” since the show’s first season began airing in 2013.

“We’ve seen them get married, open businesses, huge milestones and I think the audience has been so invested in them because they have been inextricably intertwined in a real authentic friendship group,” said Vanderpump. “Not just oh let’s put this person with this person and see how it works out. These people have been friends for years, generations, so yeah, we follow their journey.”