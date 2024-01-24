Heather & Terry Dubrow Say RHOC ‘Created Cracks’ in Their Marriage

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather and Terry Dubrow joined the show in 2012, thirteen years into their marriage, and now they’re opening up about how their Bravo debut led to turbulence in their relationship.

The reality television power couple sat down in a January 23 interview for Bravo’s “Hot Mic Podcast” and opened up about their hard time adjusting to life on camera.

“Terry has always said he feels like some people actually come on [the Housewives] so they can blow up their marriages,” Heather said of her husband.

In a clip posted to bravotv.com, Terry replied, “I think in our situation we had a solid marriage, and [the show] created cracks that didn’t previously exist. And those cracks were related to the way she wanted to be perceived and the way I acted initially on the show, the first few seasons.”

Heather & Terry Dubrow Had Different Perspectives About RHOC When Joining

Heather explained that she and her husband had different expectations when joining the RHOC cast in season 7. “Well you have to understand for Terry this was folly. He’s a doctor, and so for him to be on ‘Orange County’ was like ‘Oh, how silly is this for me,'” she said.

She went on to add that her roots in scripted television also played a factor, as she knew she wanted to return to acting when she joined RHOC.

“The landscape of television has changed a lot over the years, but still at the time there was definitely a stigma to being on a reality show. And it was looked down upon, nailing the coffin that had been my career. And so I was very worried about that,” Heather said, adding that Terry was upsetting her at the time by “pushing my buttons” and making light of her. She went on to add that he would act differently on and off camera, making her look like the “shrew wife” on camera.

Terry didn’t deny what his wife said, but responded, “Am I really any different in real life, though?”

Heather Dubrow Says She’s in a New Era

Heather hit the ground running in 2024 and shared an update about her new year in a January 19 Instagram post, featuring some of her recent outfits.

“I feel like I’m someone who’s fashion reflects the kind of ‘era’ I’m in and right now I’m in my entrepreneurial, philanthropic, and back-to-basics era so I’ve been gravitating towards understated pieces and ‘quiet luxury’ – as they call it 🤷🏻‍♀️– pieces that are quality staples. I’m loving timeless pieces that never go out of style but aren’t too in your face (MUCH more on that later…👀 ),” Heather captioned the different photos of her in a casual white tank top with black pants, a black Louis Vuitton jacket with matching skirt, and a black turtleneck with a plaid grey blazer.

“I’m liking quiet luxury style right now to. Although my budget for luxury is so much lower than yours, 😆” one fan commented.

“Love that you wear crop tops!! I’ve been told I’m too old for them lol… if @heatherdubrow can do it I can do it ❤️,” another user wrote.

