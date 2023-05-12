RHONJ Alum Weighs In on Current Cast Member’s Bravo Future: ‘She’s Gone’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D., will often share her thoughts about the show’s current cast members on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. For instance, in the May 6 “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola gave her opinion on Jackie Goldschneider. As fans are aware, Goldschneider took on the role of “a friend of” for the series’ thirteenth season. While speaking to People magazine in January 2023, she explained that she appreciated the less significant position as she needed to “still prioritize [her] health” while receiving help for her eating disorder.

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, Yontef shared he was surprised to see Goldschneider at Teresa Giudice’s bridal shower in RHONJ season 13, episode 13. When he stated he “forgot about Jackie,” DePaola chimed in that she believes the former lawyer is “forgettable.” Yontef also asked if the former Bravo star thinks “Jackie knows that she’s terminated,” to which she replied, “I think so.”

“I think Jackie thinks a lot of herself, I really do. I never liked her. I think she thinks who she is — I think she still thinks she has a shot, but she’s gone,” said DePaola.

She then shared she believes Rachel Fuda “replaced” Goldschneider on RHONJ.

“Fuda replaced you, 1000 percent,” said DePaola.

Jackie Goldschneider Stated She Does Not Believe the New RHONJ Stars Replaced Her in February 2023

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, Goldschneider suggested that she was initially upset after taking on a smaller RHONJ role.

“Now there’s what seven Housewives? So you’d be like the eighth person in line so that was a little bit of an ego punch,” said the former lawyer.

Goldschneider clarified that she accepted her new role on the Bravo franchise. She explained that once she figured out her position, she had an enjoyable time with her castmates. She also stated that she does not think Fuda and Danielle Cabral are her RHONJ replacements.

“It’s important that you understand that I never for one minute thought like these women came and took my job. That’s not the way it happened at all because they are very different from me and I am my own person, so my — them coming up and me going down had absolutely nothing to do with each other, from my perspective,” said the 46-year-old.

Jackie Goldschneider Has Had Issues With Danielle Cabral

Goldschneider has had issues with Cabral while filming RHONJ season 13. During an April 2023 interview on Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast, Goldschneider shared her theory as to why Cabral seemed to not like her while filming the show’s thirteenth season.

“I think Danielle had this idea that she took my job. Right, so, she was like ‘oh god, if she gets her job back, I might lose mine,'” said the mother of four.

Goldschneider also stated she believes that Cabral “created this narrative of like [they] hated each other so she had somebody to go up against” during the production of season 13.

“And [it] didn’t have to be any of the main cast members, you know. So I think she took the easy way out,” continued the former lawyer.

The “Weight of Beautiful” author also shared that she was hurt when Cabral chose to not give her an invitation to her mozzarella-making event in season 13, episode 2.

“She invited eight out of the nine of us, I thought that was such a mean thing to do,” said the reality television star.

She clarified that despite the “low blow,” she is willing to eventually befriend the 37-year-old.

“I would like to be friends with her. I don’t think anything that bad happened between us that we couldn’t be friends,” explained Goldschneider.