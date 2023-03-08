Jacqueline Laurita Calls Former RHONJ Co-Star ‘a Dangerous Person’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jacqueline Laurita was featured as a main cast member on several seasons of the Bravo franchise until 2017. Laurita spoke about her relationships with her former castmates in a February 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

For instance, the mother of two revealed she does not trust former RHONJ star, Danielle Staub. Laurita, who was once good friends with the 60-year-old, shared she has not interacted with Staub since the RHONJ season 2 reunion special. The 52-year-old claimed someone at a news outlet told her that the “All My Children” actress was “trying to sell this story about [her].” Laurita also alleged that Staub “was telling lies to [a social media user] about [her] daughter” Ashlee Holmes-Malleo, 31. In addition, she claimed that her former RHONJ co-star encourage the unnamed person “to attack [her] on social media.”

“I was like, ‘this is a dangerous person because she is putting out all these lies and spreading them like they are truths. And they’re not truths.’ That to me is a dangerous person and that’s someone I would never want in my life,” stated Laurita.

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo Had a Physical Encounter With Danielle Staub

According to Page Six, Holmes-Malleo “was found guilty of simple assault” following an interaction where she “pulled Staub’s hair” after Staub had a heated argument with Teresa Giudice in season 2, which premiered in 2010. The publication reported Laurita explained why her daughter ended up initiating a physical altercation with the 60-year-old. The 52-year-old also seemed to reference Staub’s decision to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail after she poured water on her in RHONJ season 10.

“She was told by someone there that [Danielle Staub] hit me. So if you would hit someone that poured water on you I’m sure you would go after someone that hit your mother,” explained the mother of two.

Danielle Staub Spoke About Her Friendship with Jacqueline Laurita

Staub spoke about her friendship with Laurita while recording a July 2022 episode of former RHONJ producer, Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality With the King.” The RHONJ alum stated she had a strong relationship with the mother of two until she wanted to remain in good standing with her sisters-in-law, Caroline Manzo and Dina Cantin, who were feuding with Staub.

“We’re talking about somebody that I could leave for the diner with my kids and leave her on speaker phone in the house, come home she’s still talking, like I’m still there. We talked all day, every day,” stated the reality television personality.

Staub acknowledged that she has not had a conversation with her former RHONJ co-star since the season 2 reunion. She clarified she was not surprised when they became estranged.

“I knew that we were already moving away from that friendship because I would never stand in the way of family and I felt her need to be a part of that family so desperately,” said the former Bravo star.

Staub also asserted that she believes Laurita “was and still is a quality human being.”