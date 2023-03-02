Jacqueline Laurita Makes Claims About Joe Gorga’s Falling Out With Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been at odds with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans of RHONJ are aware, the Gorgas decided to skip Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022. In the trailer for the show’s thirteenth season, Giudice seemed to fault her sister-in-law for her falling out with Joe, stating, “she’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart.” In a February 2023 Entertainment Tonight interview, however, the mother of four clarified that she believes both her brother and Melissa are responsible for their feud.

Former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita shared her thoughts on the matter in a February 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She revealed that she thinks Joe and Melissa are both at fault for their falling out with Giudice.

“I do think Melissa puts a lot in his head for sure because [Joe and Giudice] used to be very, very close. But Joe, to be honest, Joe and Melissa both talked s*** about Teresa to us and fed us information about Teresa. Joe was just as much in that as Melissa,” said Laurita.

The mother of two also claimed that Melissa was jealous of Giudice before she joined the RHONJ cast in season 3.

“Melissa, I think where her anger came from was that she always wanted to be famous and Teresa was on this show that was really popular and Teresa wasn’t including them in the filming of the show and they were kind of insulted by that,” stated the 52-year-old.

Jacqueline Laurita Claimed That Melissa Gorga Told Her to Not Trust Teresa Giudice

Laurita made similar claims about Melissa while speaking to AllAboutTRH in February 2023. She suggested Melissa was partially to blame for her falling out with Giudice. She claimed that the “On Display” singer “spoke poorly of Teresa when they appeared to be good” and did not like her. The former RHONJ star also asserted that Melissa convinced her “not to trust” Giudice.

“I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again. That’s why I believe Melissa twisted the narrative on camera into steering the viewers into believing that I was the one jealous of their relationship,” stated the former RHONJ star.

Jacqueline Laurita Made Amends With Teresa Giudice in February 2023

Laurita and Giudice made amends after reuniting for a lunch in Las Vegas in February 2023. Laurita shared details about their reunion during a February 2023 appearance on former RHONJ producer, Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King.” The Las Vegas resident shared that Giudice invited her to get coffee because she was in town to see Bruno Mars in concert. Laurita revealed she was initially hesitant to meet up with the “Skinny Italian” author, but decided to do so after some encouragement from her husband, Chris Laurita.

Laurita also asserted that she did not meet with Giudice to discuss their issues with Melissa.

“I was kind of waiting to see if there was another motive to it but there wasn’t. She was very genuine and sweet,” stated the former Bravo star.