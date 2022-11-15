Fans React to Old Pictures of Jen Shah & Her Husband

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah wed her husband, Sharrieff Shah, in 1994. A Reddit user took to the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit to share older pictures of the couple. The first image showed the Shahs posing together in front of a black background. The following image featured the couple sitting close to each other. Sharrieff rested his chin on his wife’s shoulder. In the third image, Jen wore an off-the-shoulder black dress and a pearl choker necklace. Her husband opted to wear a black suit, a lavender tie, and a matching pocket square. The couple stood before a wooden balcony in the fourth snap. The next picture showed Jen wrapping her arms around her husband’s waist and smiling brightly. Sharrieff rested his hand on his wife’s upper back in the final photo.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment the couple.

“Wow what a beautiful couple,” wrote an RHOSLC fan.

“Dang! What a good looking couple!” shared a Reddit user.

“Wow beautiful. she looks like someone from a 00s music video,” stated a commenter.

Some Bravo fans, however, shared that they believed Jen looked unrecognizable in the older pictures.

“It must be so odd to look in the mirror after getting a head transplant I freak out when my stylist cuts an extra couple inches off my hair,” commented a Reddit user.

“Like how?!? I would have never recognized her without knowing that it was her! But what a beauty! She actually looked super sweet too,” shared a different person.

“WHO IS THAT LOLLL,” asked a social media user.

“i think she has one of the craziest face transformations cause I barely recognize her?? she looks TOTALLY different now omg. it’s actually jarring,” added another.

Jen Shah Commented on Whether She Had Facial Plastic Surgery

According to BravoTV.com, Jen commented on whether she had facial plastic surgery during the RHOSLC season 1 reunion special. She shared she “know[s] everybody thinks [she has] done all this stuff to [her] face.”

“I haven’t had plastic surgery on my face. The only thing I had done to my nose was [my son] Omar broke my nose on accident when he was a baby, he head-butted. So, they went in and they had to fix this right here. But trust me, I should have got a nose job, the whole nose. But I have just done fillers and Botox and stuff,” said the mother of two.

Jen Shah Refuted Tamra Judge’s Claims on Social Media

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge claimed Jen visited her hotel room at the 2022 BravoCon. According to Judge, Jen shared that she intended on crashing the filming of an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

E! News reported Jen refuted the RHOC star’s claims in a statement posted to Twitter on October 15, 2022.

“Anyone believing I crashed anyone’s party needs a reality check. I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for BravoCon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending,” wrote the RHOSLC star.

